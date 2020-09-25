General Hospital spoilers for next week: Homecoming and preemptions

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap are minimal. There will only be one, maybe two, new episodes airing.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and it will pick up right where this week’s episodes left off once the preemptions are done.

Monday’s General Hospital

After everything that happened today on General Hospital, there is a lot to digest. Ned (Wally Kurth) will end up reminiscing with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about their past.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

They have been friends for years, and when they were together, it was a nice change of pace.

Joss (Eden McCoy) and the rest of the teen scene will be gearing up for homecoming. They will be getting all dolled up as they anticipate the night of their dreams.

While attending as friends was the goal, more than one of them have feelings for another in the group.

Baseball preemptions

Next week, General Hospital will be preempted at least three days, and possibly four. Right now, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday’s episodes are officially being taken over by baseball.

Read More Who plays Violet on General Hospital? Jophielle Love steals the show

Friday is still up in the air, but if it ends up not being played, it will become the episode that airs on Monday, October 5.

If viewers are in a market where their episodes aren’t preempted by baseball, they will receive a three-day treat. ABC lined up three shows that aired during February sweeps in 2015 and will be playing them back to back across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Friday’s General Hospital episode

On Friday, if General Hospital isn’t preempted, it will pick up right where Monday’s episode left off.

Homecoming is still happening, and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is happy to help his daughter and her friends take photos as they gear up to head to the dance.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) will confront Julian (William deVry). They haven’t been on great terms, but he did call her when he realized Alexis was in need. Will she talk to him about her mom, or will it be about his marriage to Nelle (Chloe Lanier)?

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) will be making moves, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) is going to hear about it. With Mike (Max Gail) gone, is it time for justice to be served where the drug importer is concerned? What news will Sonny get next week?

Make sure to tune in next week to see what happens and if the encore episodes air, be sure to reminisce along with other viewers.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.