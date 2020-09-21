General Hospital spoilers: Nina questions Ava, Alexis gets news, and Dante wants out

General Hospital promises a week of unexpected twists and turns. After an emotional send-off for Mike (Max Gail), it is time to turn up the drama.

There have been several storylines working into development, and now, some of them will begin to unfold this week.

Nikolas and Ava

It looked like General Hospital was going to see a recoupling when it came to Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). They have been chummy with another married couple, Franco (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

After Franco and Ava shared an intimate moment at the gallery, Liz and Nikolas shared one in the park. General Hospital writers were teasing fans with a possible switch up, but now, another curveball has been thrown.

While spending time with Ava and Avery at the cabin, Nikolas seemed to gain a new understanding of who his wife is.

In the General Hospital preview video, Nina (Cynthia Watros) is seen talking to Ava about falling for Nikolas. These two were set to be a power pair years ago, but when the show “killed” off the Cassadine prince, that was thwarted.

Will they have that chance now?

Dante’s release

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) attempted to see Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), but he chose to push her away and refuse the visit.

He wants out now, but the doctor may not allow his release.

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that Dante will come home just in time to make waves for Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson). It has been quite some time since he walked away from his family and life, but will he be too late?

Alexis’ diagnosis

Last week, Nancy Lee Grahn appeared on The View to discuss the upcoming storyline of Alexis and osteoporosis. This will explain the wrist pain she has been talking about.

Ned (Wally Kurth) went with her to get checked out on Friday.

Molly (Haley Pullos) will be spending more time on-screen this week. She will be there to support her mom through the next steps and to help her heal from the death of Neil.

There is still a lot happening in Port Charles. The loss of Mike was a great one, but time moves on. General Hospital will be focused on several budding storylines while coming off the sadness of what happened last week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.