Some viewers were shocked to tune into NBC and not see the long-time soap opera on their TV screens. The preempted episode has fans asking when will Days of our Lives return to the airwaves.

On Thursday, July 22, Days ended with a couple of cliffhangers leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) discovered Sami (Alison Sweeney) cheated on with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) thanks to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hand-delivering him Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) letter.

Plus, with an assist from Claire (Isabel Durant) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnapped Ciara (Victoria Konefal) as she was on her way to marry Theo (Cameron Johnson). The look on Theo, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Belle (Martha Madison), and Abe’s (James Reynolds) face when discovering it was Claire under the veil, not Ciara, was priceless.

In true soap opera fashion, the NBC show did that on purpose as it began a lengthy preemption.

When will Days of our Lives return to NBC?

The answer to the question of when will Days of our Lives return to NBC is quite simple, not for a while.

Although sometimes, when the hit soap opera is preempted, new episodes will air on the NBC app or Peacock, that is not the case for the next couple of weeks. The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will significantly impact the NBC schedule, including Days.

Olympic coverage is taking over NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and GOLF Channel. All channels are within the NBC/Universal family, which has exclusive rights to the 2021 Tokyo games.

The scheduling change means that Days of our Lives will return on Monday, August 9, with brand new episodes. Yep, it’s going to be two more weeks until viewers get back to watching life in Salem unfold.

Here’s want fans can expect on Days after the Olympics

Besides answers to the jaw-dropping cliff-hangers, there are a couple of other exciting things for fans to look forward to when the daytime drama returns.

Sami and EJ’s son Johnny (Carson Boatman) pops up in Salem on Monday, August 16, reuniting with his parents and twin sister Allie.

Actress Marla Gibbs will debuts as Olivia Price on Tuesday, August 17., reuniting her onscreen with her 227 costar Jackée Harry (Paulina).

Plus, Kyle Lowder (Rex) teased on social media that he was back on set filming new scenes. Hopefully, Rex’s return means someone has realized Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is missing. She was collateral damage in Kristen’s plot to keep Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away from Brady (Eric Martsolf), but no one has realized that just yet.

What are storyline are you most looking forward to seeing play out when Days of our Lives returns from its Olympic hiatus.

