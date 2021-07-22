Lisa Rinna admitted to having ‘a couple of one-night stands’ with her Days of Our Lives costar

Lisa is an open book about her life, even when it comes to past escapades. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has admitted having a “couple of one-night stands” with her Days of our Lives costar.

Lisa spilled some juicy tea about her time on the hit NBC soap opera. The list of possibilities of her hookup is endless. There were a lot of smoking hot guys on Days when Lisa was on the show.

Don’t worry, though. The RHOBH beauty isn’t keeping the identity of her one-night stand man a secret. In true Lisa fashion, she proudly dished the dirt with no regrets and no shame.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

What did Lisa say about her Days of our Lives costar fling?

Lisa originated the role of Billie Reed on Days of our Lives in 1992. She played the character until 1995 when she left to take her shot at primetime.

Although the role of Billie was recast with Krista Allen and later with Julie Pinson, Lisa briefly reprised the role from 2002-2003.

The now reality TV star was recently a guest on People magazine’s weekly show PEOPLE in the 90s. Lisa was asked to name her most surreal 90s moment. It was then that Lisa dropped quite the bombshell about her time on Days.

“Having an affair with the guy who played my brother. Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who played my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing,” she replied.

Patrick Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on Days. He left daytime drama around the same time Lisa did. They each went on to appear on Melrose Place, but Patrick was only on the FOX show for a brief stint.

RHOBH alum Denise Richards dated Patrick Muldoon

In an interesting turn of events, Patrick also dated Lisa’s former friend turned foe, Denise Richards. Patrick dated Denise off and one for four years beginning in 1992. Yes, the two ladies dated him at the same time.

Denise and Lisa both dating Patrick at the same time was touched upon in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premiere. Patrick even made an appearance in that episode and a couple more during the season. He has remained friendly with Lisa and Denise but is closer with the latter.

Lisa Rinna revealing she had a fling with her Days of our Lives costar Patrick Muldoon may not be news to her reality TV fans.

However, for her soap opera fans, it is quite a juicy piece of gossip. Patrick and Lisa will forever be onscreen siblings, Austin and Billie Reed.