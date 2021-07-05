Denise Richards talks possible return to RHOBH, says she ‘did not give an ultimatum’

Denise Richards denies giving an ultimatum to return to RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is responding to rumors that she wants to return to the show. And it seems that there is indeed some truth to what her BFF Garcelle Beauvais recently admitted.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, Garcelle shocked the WWHL host and audiences when she confessed that Denise is interested in returning to RHOBH.

Does Denise have an ultimatum for her return to RHOBH?

Garcelle revealed on WWHL that Denise would come back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but stated that there was a catch, “someone has to go.” Garcelle didn’t reveal who that someone is but she laughed when Andy Cohen asked if the initials were L.R., which stands for Lisa Rinna.

There was a lot of debate on social media once RHOBH fans caught wind of Denise’s alleged ultimatum, and many argued about whether they would rather have Denise over Lisa. However, Denise recently responded to the rumors and she didn’t deny that she wanted to return but she denied something else.

It seems that not everyone on Twitter is happy about the 50-year-old’s desire to return, but one fan came to her defense. Denise responded to the Twitter user and cleared up one thing. “Did not demand an ultimatum,” wrote the former Beverly Hills Housewife.

Denise Richards left RHOBH after two seasons

Fans of the show will remember Denise’s second season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which turned out to be her last. The actress abruptly quit after she was accused of having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Denise refuted the claims but many of her castmates did not believe her and that included her then friend Lisa Rinna. By the time the reunion came around things got even messier after it was revealed that Denise tried to serve RHOBH producers with a cease and desist.

Ultimately it was all too much and Denise quit the Bravo show, and also ended her decades-long friendship with Lisa. However, she remained close to Garcelle and reportedly told her that she wants to return to the show.

Lisa Rinna trolls Denise Richards

Meanwhile, Lisa has since heard the news that Denise allegedly wants her gone from the show, but she’s not worried.

The RHOBH star boldly reposted the video of Garcelle Beauvais’s appearance on WWHL seeming to troll Denise.

Lisa simply wrote “Hi!!!!!!” in the caption after posting the video on her Instagram page.

Lisa got a few responses from some of her fellow Housewives like Dorit Kemsley who wrote “Jab” followed by the boxing emoji. While Kyle Richards seemed utterly surprised and simply commented, “Ummm” under the post.

Do you think it’s time for Denise Richards to make her return?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.