What happened to Molly on General Hospital? Role recast — again

General Hospital viewers have watched as the character of Molly Lansing-Davis has been a revolving door.

Haley Pullos held the role for over a decade as she grew up on the show and into adulthood.

After revealing she was in an accident earlier this year and would be recast while she healed, the rest of what happened was made public.

In April, Haley was involved in a head-on car accident. She was arrested for DUI, and shortly after the news leaked, she entered a treatment center.

Following the severity of what happened, General Hospital reportedly fired Haley from the role and began looking for a permanent replacement.

Molly was finally getting a front-burner storyline, and Haley was out.

Kristen Vaganos debuts as Molly on General Hospital

On Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, viewers heard the voiceover announcing that Kristen Vaganos would be taking over the role of Molly Lansing-Davis.

She is the third actress to hold the role since Haley Pullos’ final taped scenes aired.

Kristen is reportedly in the role in a “heavy recurring” status, which means she should be Molly for the foreseeable future.

While it was shocking to see the actress switched out, it didn’t come out of left field. Brooke Anne Smith debuted in the role and was reportedly supposed to be the permanent recast, but viewers continued to speak out about her appearance and the age difference between Brooke and Haley.

Brooke Anne took over the role from Holiday Mia Kriegel, the first recast. Holiday was only meant as a temporary recast as she was initially supposed to cover the part while Haley recovered from the accident.

Molly’s surrogacy storyline on General Hospital

Molly is part of a front-burner storyline with her partner, TJ (Tajh Bellow).

When Molly thought she was pregnant, it was revealed that she and TJ both wanted to start a family. She wasn’t pregnant, but that led to her endometriosis diagnosis.

That’s when the surrogacy storyline kicked off, introducing Andrea Gates (Lily Harrison) into the fold. And now that she announced her pregnancy to Molly, the storyline is off the ground.

The added component of Molly’s feud with Kristina (Kate Mansi) takes things to another level. It will be a massive part of the story moving forward, leading to lasting consequences.

Whether Kristen Vaganos remains as Molly Lansing-Davis remains unclear, but she is the one who took over the role from Brooke Anne Smith.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.