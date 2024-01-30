What happened to Josslyn on General Hospital? Eden McCoy returns

It has been several weeks since General Hospital viewers saw Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks.

The Daytime Emmy winner was temporarily recast with actress Courtney Faulk, but she has already returned to filming.

Eden took a leave of absence last fall after her mom’s death but didn’t elaborate on when she would return or even acknowledge the time off.

While Courtney has done an excellent job in the role, it’s not the same as it would have been if Eden had been there. She missed a few big things, including the memorial for Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman).

As the Esme (Avery Pohl) storyline picks up, General Hospital viewers are wondering when Eden will reprise the role of Josslyn.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

February sweeps is bringing more than chaos back to the hit ABC soap.

Eden McCoy returns to General Hospital

According to TVLine, Eden McCoy will reprise the role of Josslyn Jacks on Thursday, February 1.

That means Eden has been back filming after the holiday break, as the taping schedule is roughly four to six weeks out.

The timing is perfect as February sweeps are gearing up to kick off, and several hot-button storylines are ready to get moving.

Now that it was confirmed Esme is in Paris, and viewers know that Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) will be off-screen for months while he films a Netflix project, Trina (Tabyana Ali) may need her best friend.

Complications will also arise as Dex (Evan Hofer) goes to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) island to keep tabs on him and Ava (Maura West) as they wait to find out who is out to get Sonny and Anna (Finola Hughes).

More General Hospital spoilers

February sweeps are bringing more than just Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks back to the canvas.

Steve Burton is reprising his role as Jason Morgan at some point, and the speculation is that it comes during February sweeps.

He may be tied to the storyline with Sonny and Anna, especially given his body was never recovered when the building collapsed.

This sweeps period is also the last of the scripts written by the current writing team. The new team has already been working on scripts, and there is hope that some of the feel of General Hospital from the 90s could return.

Be sure to tune in daily as the coming weeks promise to be full of twists and turns that will keep viewers entertained.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.