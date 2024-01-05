General Hospital viewers weigh in on Steve Burton’s return

Stone Cold and his leather jacket are coming back to Port Charles.

The huge (but speculated) news was revealed in the final moment of the primetime General Hospital special celebrating 60 years of the ABC soap.

Steve Burton has exited General Hospital and returned a few times. Still, the most recent occurrence was after it was mandated that all employees were vaccinated against COVID-19, and he didn’t comply.

He ended up on the Peacock soap Days of our Lives as Harris Michaels, a character he played decades ago.

With the soap actor confirming he wrapped his role as Harris on Days just one day prior, there was already chatter about which soap would be his home next.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that the news about Steve’s return to General Hospital is out, there are varying opinions.

General Hospital fans react to Steve Burton returning

Once the final moments of the General Hospital special aired, viewers flocked to social media to voice their opinions about the news.

Steve Burton has a very special announcement to make. 👀 #GH60 pic.twitter.com/TOUwX4VCoP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2024

The opinions vary, with some fans not interested in GH becoming the “Carly, Sonny, and Jason show” and others hopeful that Steve’s return as Jason will somehow provide what’s been missing.

One viewer worried it would be the same Jason stories rehashed.

Will it be the same rehashed Jason stories over and over and over and over and over and over again? #gh pic.twitter.com/1KhhASBD4B — Justice WILL Be Served (@firedup79) January 5, 2024

Another viewer noted that the return wasn’t worth it with Britt (Kelly Theibaud) gone.

Lol not for that Jarly flop again.



The only reason this would’ve been worth it is unfortunately gone, thanks to Mini & MiniJason. pic.twitter.com/yUEdf6PrED — tweepla (@tweepla) January 5, 2024

Many happy people have waited for Steve’s return as Stone Cold Jason Morgan.

One viewer called it the “best reveal ever,” while another called it “well played.”

Viewers weigh in. Pic credit: @GeneralHospital/X

Where has Jason been?

How Jason will return to Port Charles hasn’t been discussed, and based on the timing of his return, it seems like it will be wrapped into February Sweeps.

Steve wrapped Days of our Lives after fulfilling his contract and will remain in Salem through spring. However, General Hospital tapes roughly six weeks in advance, bringing everything to February.

Jason was presumed dead after a tunnel collapsed as he was attempting to get revenge on Peter August (Wes Ramsey). He saved Liesel (Kathleen Gati), Britt, and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

He went missing during November sweeps in 2021, so it is fitting he would return during another sweeps period. It will be interesting to see how they will bring him back and explain where he’s been for two-and-a-half years, especially with Britt gone.

Are you excited that Steve Burton is bringing Jason Morgan back to General Hospital?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.