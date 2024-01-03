Steve Burton confirms Days of our Lives exit: Will he return to General Hospital?

Steve Burton has confirmed his Days of our Lives exit, and the rumor mill is buzzing he’s headed back to General Hospital.

After nearly a year of playing Harris Michaels on Days, Steve recently shared that he taped his final scene as the character on the Peacock soap.

The talented actor originated the role of Harris back in 1988 before he got his big break on GH as Jason Quartermaine/Morgan.

Steve reprised the role of Harris on Beyond Salem Chapter 2 before joining Days of our Lives to wrap up the story from the spin-off.

However, once that story was done, Harris became involved in a new one with former mob princess Ava (Tamara Braun), which hit a snag.

It seems the end of Harris and Ava is near because Steve’s run on the daytime drama has ended.

Earlier today, Steve used YouTube to share news about his future on Days as he walked the back hallways of the show.

“Well, I just shot my final scenes here at DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and I just want to say thank you so much to the cast and to the crew, to DAYS, to everybody. It’s been amazing. I can’t believe it’s been a year already. So thank you so much. To the fans, it’s just. I’m always so full of gratitude. So, thank you. Stay tuned,” he shared.

When Steve agreed to join Days, he signed a one-year contract. Although he hasn’t been on screen for a year because of the advanced shooting schedule, Steve’s done filming.

As for his final air date as Harris, that will likely be in the late spring or early summer. The Peacock soap films about six months in advance, so fans should expect an early June departure for Harris and Steve.

Will Steve Burton return to General Hospital?

Of course, soap fans want to know if this means Steve will hop back over to GH now that he’s a free agent, so to speak.

It certainly is a possibility because Jason’s only been presumed dead, and he has already come back from the dead once. General Hospital fans definitely want Steve back because Jason’s presence is sorely missed in Port Charles.

Steve could also head back to The Young and the Restless to reprise the role of Dylan. However, the actor isn’t spilling details on what’s next for him yet.

Right now, Steve and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) have a podcast called Daily Drama that also includes other subscription content. The two pals also go on tour to do a variety show, which keeps Steve busy.

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on Peacock. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.