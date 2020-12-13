The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Sally have agendas and Lily shocks Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera show things and people are not as genuine as they appear in Genoa City.

It may be the holiday season, but Y&R is not quite ready to celebrate the magical time of year. Instead, the daytime drama focuses on two hot button storylines, one of which has taken over the show for weeks.

Ulterior motives exposed

Fans know that Sally (Courtney Hope) came to town with an agenda. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Jack (Peter Bergman) discussed Sally’s ambition last week.

However, Jack gets a new glimpse into Sally’s ulterior motives as she discusses Kyle (Michael Mealor) with him. Sally pushes Jack for information regarding Kyle’s career qualifications. When she makes a catty remark about Kyle being Jack’s son, warning alarm bells go off for the business mogul.

Thanks to a little heads up from Theo (Tyler Johnson) regarding Sally, Summer (Hunter King) makes a beeline for Kyle to issue him a warning. She wants her man to steer clear of Sally, who Summer is convinced will use Kyle to get Summer’s job.