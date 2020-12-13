Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Sally have agendas and Lily shocks Billy


The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Summer warns Kyle and Sally wants his job.
Summer lets Kyle know he needs to watch his back. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera show things and people are not as genuine as they appear in Genoa City.

It may be the holiday season, but Y&R is not quite ready to celebrate the magical time of year. Instead, the daytime drama focuses on two hot button storylines, one of which has taken over the show for weeks.

Ulterior motives exposed

Fans know that Sally (Courtney Hope) came to town with an agenda. Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Jack (Peter Bergman) discussed Sally’s ambition last week.

However, Jack gets a new glimpse into Sally’s ulterior motives as she discusses Kyle (Michael Mealor) with him. Sally pushes Jack for information regarding Kyle’s career qualifications. When she makes a catty remark about Kyle being Jack’s son, warning alarm bells go off for the business mogul.

Thanks to a little heads up from Theo (Tyler Johnson) regarding Sally, Summer (Hunter King) makes a beeline for Kyle to issue him a warning. She wants her man to steer clear of Sally, who Summer is convinced will use Kyle to get Summer’s job.

Will Kyle listen to Summer’s concern, or blow it off because it stems from Theo?

It is a safe bet Kyle won’t listen to Summer at first. Kyle never believes a word Theo utters, and that just might work to Sally’s advantage.

The mystery witness

Last week, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) played private investigators to find out who the mystery witness is and who could land Billy in prison. The eyewitness holds Billy’s future in his or her hands.

Lily managed to figure out the alias, which happened to be the name of Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) mother. With a little help from Billy, Lily snuck into the Grand Phoenix and discovered the witness. She is shocked to uncover the identity and tells Billy he “won’t believe who it is” in the preview video.

Although Celeste (Eva LaRue) has been confirmed to be headed back to Genoa City for Rey and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding, there is no way she is the mystery witness.

Based on Lily’s response, whoever the person is, appears to definitively be a familiar face to viewers, probably someone who has been off the canvas for a while.

There is a slight possibility it could be Theo. The character and actor are leaving the CBS show in the next couple of weeks.

As the year winds down, The Young and the Restless has ramped up the drama. It is more of the same with Billy, but at least Sally adds an extra dose of juicy entertainment into the mix.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Rachelle Lewis
