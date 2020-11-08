The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally has a plan and Chance proposes to Abby

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate there are several plans forming in Genoa City, and one of them leads to gunfire.
November sweeps are bringing fans an exciting week on the hit CBS soap opera that will leave viewers wanting more at the end of each episode. Nothing is off-limits in the crazy small town, which will make for some juicy entertainment.
Looks can be deceiving
Sally (Courtney Hope) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) make good on their agreement to reconnect. Theo makes an observation regarding Sally’s job with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Sally has no problems letting Theo know she has her eye on a much bigger prize.
There is definitely chemistry between Theo and Sally. It is too bad Tyler announced last week that he and Theo are leaving the daytime drama. Y&R is missing out on a super-hot pairing with a slew of possible storylines.
Taking the next step
For weeks viewers have watched Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) discuss their future. Abby even told Ashley (Eileen Davidson) she was ready to have babies with her man.
Chance puts a smile on Abby’s face when he pulls out all the stops to surprise her with a marriage proposal. He expresses his love for Abby while waxing poetically about their future.
Abby’s answer will change both their lives, as Chance puts in his proposal. It is a safe bet she says yes.
Adam in the line of fire
Life isn’t all blissful happiness for Chance. His former alliance with Adam (Mark Grossman) continues to be a thorn in Chance’s side.
Even though Chance continues to try to squash whatever allegiance he had with Adam, the detective keeps getting drawn back into Adam’s orbit. The preview video shows Adam’s life is in danger, as a gun is pointing at him.
Chance, of course, springs into action to help save his frenemy after spotting a shooter. Fans know in the soap opera world that the odds of Adam getting injured are slim. Chance will likely get hurt right after he and Abby get engaged.
His injury and engagement could be what brings Chance’s mom, Nina (Tricia Cast), back to town. The legendary character is set to return for November sweeps. What better reason for her comeback then her son getting hurt.
The list of those wanting to cause Adam harm is pretty long. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), for one, set a trap for her brother to prove he is not serious about ditching the Newman family.
Love and danger are in the air in Genoa City. It is a week that will keep fans glued to the edge of their seats.
