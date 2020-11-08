The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally has a plan and Chance proposes to Abby

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate there are several plans forming in Genoa City, and one of them leads to gunfire.

November sweeps are bringing fans an exciting week on the hit CBS soap opera that will leave viewers wanting more at the end of each episode. Nothing is off-limits in the crazy small town, which will make for some juicy entertainment.

Looks can be deceiving

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) make good on their agreement to reconnect. Theo makes an observation regarding Sally’s job with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Sally has no problems letting Theo know she has her eye on a much bigger prize.

There is definitely chemistry between Theo and Sally. It is too bad Tyler announced last week that he and Theo are leaving the daytime drama. Y&R is missing out on a super-hot pairing with a slew of possible storylines.

Taking the next step

For weeks viewers have watched Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) discuss their future. Abby even told Ashley (Eileen Davidson) she was ready to have babies with her man.