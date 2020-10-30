The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tricia Cast returns as Nina Webster

The Young and the Restless spoilers show Tricia Cast is returning as Nina Webster just in time for a pivotal milestone for the CBS daytime drama.
The iconic character has been part of Y&R for over three decades, and the actress is beloved by fans too. It has been a while since Nina was onscreen. Fans can expect her to come back with a specific plan in mind
What brings Nina back to Genoa City?
Entertainment Weekly was first to break the exciting news that Tricia and Nina were coming home. The character has strong ties to Genoa City that will be explored.
Nina is Chance’s (Donny Boaz) mother. Part of her plan is to catch up with her son, especially since Chance and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) relationship has taken a serious turn. The couple is talking about starting a family.
Plus, Chance has a new job on the police force. His personal life and professional life are keeping him rooted in Genoa City. There is no doubt Nina will have strong opinions on that.
Although her son is certainly priority number one for Nina, she is also back to reconnect with her long-time friend, Christine (Lauralee Bell). These two have a strong bond, going from enemies to best pals.
It will be a nice treat for fans to watch Christine and Nina reconnect. Hopefully, their reunion will feature some flashbacks that will give viewers all those nostalgic feels.
When is Nina Webster returning to Y&R?
Yes, Nina is returning for her friend and son, but the CBS soap opera has another motive for bringing back the classic character.
The Young and the Restless is celebrating its 12,000th episode on Monday, November 30. Nina is slated to be part of the milestone for the daytime drama. She will appear in several episodes that week.
Fans won’t have to wait another month to get their first glimpse of Nina. She will pop up in the first part of the month to kick off her role in the anniversary episode.
The last time Nina was in town was in 2014 to attend the ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) death.
Nina also appeared in two theme weeks featuring classic episodes of the show this summer when production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was part of Villains Week and Memorable Weddings Week.
Tricia Cast is reprising the role of Nina Webster on Y&R. It is a quick stint, but one that fans will most certainly enjoy.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
