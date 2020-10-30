The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tricia Cast returns as Nina Webster

The Young and the Restless spoilers show Tricia Cast is returning as Nina Webster just in time for a pivotal milestone for the CBS daytime drama.

The iconic character has been part of Y&R for over three decades, and the actress is beloved by fans too. It has been a while since Nina was onscreen. Fans can expect her to come back with a specific plan in mind

What brings Nina back to Genoa City?

Entertainment Weekly was first to break the exciting news that Tricia and Nina were coming home. The character has strong ties to Genoa City that will be explored.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Nina is Chance’s (Donny Boaz) mother. Part of her plan is to catch up with her son, especially since Chance and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) relationship has taken a serious turn. The couple is talking about starting a family.

Plus, Chance has a new job on the police force. His personal life and professional life are keeping him rooted in Genoa City. There is no doubt Nina will have strong opinions on that.