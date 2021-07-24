The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah screams for help and Nikki questions Summer

Will Summer finally come clean with Nikki or keep faking her happiness? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal no one is holding back when it comes to asking those hard-hitting questions to loved ones.

New jobs, new romances, and new discoveries are the name of the game in Genoa City. While many questions will be answered, fans will also learn there is more than meets the eye with several hot storylines right now.

A Mariah sighting

After weeks of Mariah (Camryn Grimes) being MIA and only sharing cryptic texts with those close to her, Mariah is back on screen. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa (Cait Fairbank) have a right to be worried too.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Y&R preview video features Mariah locked in a room, shouting to be let out. Yes, just like viewers thought Mariah has been kidnapped, and danger is lurking.

Is Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan) the one holding Mariah hostage, or is it someone else?

Summer in the hot seat

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) enjoy a visit with Summer (Hunter King) in Italy. Despite Summer’s best effort to convince her grandparents she’s living her best life, Nikki puts her granddaughter in the hot seat.

Fans know Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) blackmailed Summer into leaving Genoa City by threatening Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) relationship with Harrison (Kellen Enriquez). Summer has been miserable ever since she called off her engagement to Kyle.

What’s next for Jack and Sally?

Sally (Courtney Hope) has a wonderful time on her date with Jack (Peter Bergman). In true Sally fashion, though, one good date is not enough for her.

The fiery redhead puts Jack on the spot when she asks what comes next for them. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers, Jack catches Sally off guard. Perhaps he expresses interest in taking their relationship to a more romantic level.

If Jack does advance the romance, it will be short-lived. Sally’s scheming ways are about to be exposed by Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Chloe works with Adam

It looks like Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is going through with working for Adam (Mark Grossman) at Newman Media. Chloe reports for her first day of work, ready to get the ball rolling.

Adam welcomes her to the company. They both appeared pretty pleased with themselves in the preview video.

However, there’s a good chance they each have an ulterior motive that it has to do with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Things were tied up a little too neatly between Chelsea and Adam before she left town. All signs point to Chloe working with Chelsea to pay back Adam, while he uses Chloe to get even with Chelsea.

Wow, that’s a lot going down on the hit CBS daytime drama! Be sure to tune in daily so a single exciting moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.