The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael Mealor confirms exit as Kyle – See his message to fans

The Young and the Restless spoilers sadly confirm that Michael Mealor has exited the role of Kyle Abbott on the hit CBS soap opera.

For months the rumor mill has been buzzing that Michael and his costar Hunter King (Summer) were leaving the daytime drama due to contract negotiations. It turns out those rumors are more facts than fiction.

On-screen, Summer accepted a job in Italy, breaking Kyle’s heart but only because Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) blackmailed her. Summer was last seen saying goodbye to her dad Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Although Hunter has yet to break her silence on the hot topic, Michael has said his peace.

Michael Mealor confirms exit as Kyle on Y&R

Last week, Jason Thompson (Billy) accidentally spilled the beans. Michael was no longer filming The Young and the Restless. Jason shared he would miss Michael in a now since-deleted Tweet.

Michael used social media to share a heartfelt goodbye message to fans and his costars, including referencing Jason’s tweet.

“In true Chanccomm fashion, Uncle Billy broke the news first, my time as we know it on The Young and the Restless is coming to a close. The last three and a half years has been a truly humbling and life-changing experience. I wouldn’t have been here this long without the love and support y’all have shown me throughout every inch of this ride!” Michael wrote in a captain alongside several pictures from his time on Y&R.

The actor reminisced about his time on the CBS soap opera, highlighting some of his iconic moments. Michael also gave a shout-out to Kyle’s two great loves, Summer, and Lola (Sasha Calle).

“From appearing on national TV in my “birthday suit” to digging up graves for DNA fragments, every engagement, and every heartbreak, whether you were #KOLA or #SKYLE, y’all were along for the rollercoaster,” he shared.

Michael ended his message with a big thank to those who allowed him to be Kyle for three years.

Y&R stars show love and support for Michael

It didn’t take long for Michael’s goodbye post to become flooded with messages from his costars. Jason Thompson kicked off the remarks making fun of his own mistake and praising Michael.

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), and Courtney Hope (Sally) all shared loving notes to Michael.

The news means viewers can expect the Tara con artist storyline to explode soon. Perhaps during July sweeps, fans will learn Tara is a liar and that Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) isn’t really Kyle’s son.

As for how Kyle will exit the show, if the writers want to make fans happy, a reunion with Summer in Italy is the only way for him to leave.

What do you think about Michael’s exit news?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.