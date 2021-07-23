The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abbott family choices, trouble for Adam, and Shey reunion

Adam will regret his choice to help Chelsea. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease lots of craziness, drama, and decisions are going down in Genoa City.

It’s the final week of July sweeps, which means five episodes filled with shocking twists, jaw-dropping moments, and even a little bit of romance. Yes, fans aren’t going to want to miss second the hit daytime drama.

Decision time for the Abbott men

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are both put in positions that require them to make some tough choices.

As his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope) grows, Jack must decide whether not to take the romance to the next level. Jack catches Sally off guard, which could mean he either kisses her or questions Sally about Summer (Hunter King) leaving town.

Whatever happens with Jack won’t be Sally’s only drama for the week. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Billy (Jason Thompson) set a trap to expose Sally as the mastermind behind Summer’s job in Milan.

Kyle comes to Tara’s (Elizabeth Leiner) defense. Since Billy and Phyllis are working together to take down Tara, all bets are on Kyle taking his baby mama’s side in that brewing war.

While her mother schemes on her behalf, Summer enjoys a visit with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in Italy. Summer does her best to convince her grandparents she’s happy, but neither one is buying it.

Ultimacies, reunions, and romance

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) loses it when Adam (Mark Grossman) issues her an ultimatum. Adam may have agreed to her leaving town and taking Connor (Judah Mackey), but he lets Chelsea know he’s still calling the shots.

Although she is still taking care of her mom, Chelsea appears a couple of times via video chat. One conversation is with her bestie Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The two ladies are once again in cahoots against Adam.

Now that Chloe is working for Adam, it’s the perfect time for another payback plot against him.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is delighted when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) returns to Genoa City. They share a happy reunion, which is the perfect distraction to keep Sharon’s mind off Adam.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is finally starting to wise up regarding her man Ashland (Richard Burgi). She sets out to put Ashland to the test to uncover what he’s hiding.

Could it be that Victoria discovers that Ashland isn’t as sick at all?

Plus, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) take a major step in their relationship. He also spends time with Abby (Melissa Ordway), discussing what’s up with Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Nate (Sean Dominic) keeps Elena (Brytni Sarpy) on her toes with a romantic surprise.

Another exciting week ahead on the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.