The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Jack have Diane arrested

Diane gets the shock of her life after seeing Kyle. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Abbott family comes together to deal with a common enemy, and things get heated.

May sweeps are officially here, and the hit CBS daytime drama is taking one hot button storyline to the next level. A mother and son have a not-so-happy family reunion, while a father and son go to great lengths to protect their family.

One preview video for the soap opera features Mariah (Camryn Grimes) filling Kyle (Michael Mealor) in on her wedding to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to distract him from his family problems. The latest promo video dropped by CBS sheds more light on exactly what Kyle is going through this week.

Kyle demands answers

It’s the moment Y&R fans have been waiting for since Diane (Susan Walters) came back from the dead. Kyle and Diane are reunited in an emotional reunion that will require tissues.

The reunion goes pretty much as expected when Kyle demands to know why Diane faked her death all those years ago. Kyle was just a boy, and as a parent himself now to little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), he doesn’t understand how Diane could have done that to him.

There’s nothing Diane wants more than to build a relationship with her son. Kyle’s the whole reason she returned from the dead. Diane tries to explain her side of the story while also pleading with her son to forgive her.

Diane lands in handcuffs

Things do not go as Diane hoped in terms of reconnecting with Kyle. Not only does he reject her pleas for forgiveness, but Kyle and Jack (Peter Bergman) take legal action against Diane.

Jack and Kyle corner Diane at Crimson Lights to fill her in on their latest plans for her. It turns out they have decided to press charges against her for abandoning Kyle as a boy. Jack breaks the news to a shocked Diane as the police officers arrest her.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Diane is handcuffed with a bewildered look on her face. The last thing she expected was to find herself facing legal charges when she came back to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack turns to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to help him deal with his Diane problem. Perhaps Phyllis is the one who suggests Jack and Kyle press charges against Diane. It would be right up Phyllis’ alley to do such a thing.

One thing is for sure. This storyline is just getting started, so Y&R viewers can expect more twists and turns.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.