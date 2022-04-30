The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance has news, Mariah distracts Kyle, and Billy questions Victoria

May sweeps bring shocking discoveries to Genoa City on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal May sweeps begin with sadness, anger, and shocking discoveries on the hit CBS soap opera.

Life in Genoa City hasn’t been easy for anyone lately, and things will worsen before they get better. The unexpected death of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will continue to be felt for months to come on the show.

Plus, now that Diane (Susan Walters) has resurfaced in town, several lives will never be the same, and not in a good way.

Chance needs to talk

The latest Y&R preview video features Chance (Conner Floyd) looking grim as he gets ready to talk to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). When Victor stops by the Chancellor mansion to chat with his daughter and son-in-law, he gets a surprise.

Chance informs Victor that he’s happy his father-in-law came to visit because the detective has news. Chance’s face makes it clear that what he’s about to say isn’t good news.

Could it be that Chance has even more grim news about Rey’s death?

Kyle and Mariah meet up

After dealing with his not-so-dead mother, Diane, Kyle (Michael Mealor) heads to Society for a drink. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Diane pleads with Kyle to give her a second chance, so it’s no wonder he needs to clear his head.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) sees her friend and provides a great distraction for him. She tells Kyle all about her upcoming wedding to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Mariah then begs Kyle to stick around Genoa City for their wedding day.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The good news is that Kyle will say yes. Michael recently revealed he and Kyle are sticking around the soap opera for a while.

Billy pressures Victoria

It was only a matter of time before Billy (Jason Thompson) inserted himself into Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) personal life. Billy wants to know if Ashland (Robert Newman) is still in her life.

Ashland did betray and use Victoria, but he also does love her and did save her life in the car crash. Victoria doesn’t answer her ex. She also seems very uncomfortable having to answer the question.

Will Victoria walk away from Ashland, or will she give him another chance?

There’s a lot of speculation that the writers are setting the stage for a Billy and Victoria reunion. Y&R spoilers also tease that Lily gives Billy an ultimatum, so perhaps Victoria and Billy will find their way back to each other.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.