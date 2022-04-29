The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Diane begs Kyle, protective Victor, and Billy’s ultimatum

Billy is once again in the hot seat. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease things are rapidly changing in Genoa City.

May sweeps begin next week with the daytime drama bringing Y&R viewers moments that will leave them talking weeks after the month is over. The fallout of Ashland’s (Robert Newman) lies, Diane’s (Susan Walters) deception, and the car accident that killed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will be the focus of the month.

Plus, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) wedding will take place. The Young and the Restless fans know a wedding rarely goes off without a hitch, so expect a few surprises as the nuptials draw near.

Diane wants a second chance

The news Diane is alive continues to be a slippery slope for most of Genoa City, especially Jack (Peter Bergman), who seems to be breaking the news to everyone. Jack turns to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as he deals with the guilt over having to blow up Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) life.

Meanwhile, Kyle demands answers from his mother. Diane does her best to answer his questions, but things go from bad to worse when she pleads with her son for a second chance.

Lucky for Kyle, he will soon have his wife by his side to deal with his mother’s drama. Summer returns next week with a new face. Allison Lanier takes over the role of Summer from Hunter King.

Diane isn’t the only bombshell Jack has to deal with next week. Ashland makes a shocking confession to Jack that leaves the latter floored.

Victor makes waves

The Newman family has been in shambles lately, and next week it’s more of the same for the family. Victor (Eric Braeden) is driven by protecting his children, which leads him to give Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Conner Floyd) some unsolicited advice.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also gets protection from Victor as he makes it clear Diane will not harm his wife. The mustache also supports his wife in her new business role.

Before the week is over, Victor settles a score, and all bets are on him facing off with Ashland again.

One duo Victor needs to have his eye on is Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman). After discovering her secret, Adam formulates a new plan with Sally and makes another move.

The CEO job at Newman Locke causes yet another rift in the Newman family. A decision is made that will have Adam questioning if he should cut off his family again.

Will Billy listen to Lily?

More than once, Lily (Christel Khalil) has given Billy an ultimatum, and it happens next week, too. Billy wants to be there for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in her time of need. Lily isn’t too keen on the idea.

All of this plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) leans on Nick (Joshua Morrow) as she grieves Rey, while Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) worries about Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) mental state. Tessa receives some news that just might impact her upcoming wedding to Mariah.

It’s another must-see week of Y&R!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.