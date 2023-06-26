The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Audra hit the sheets and Summer breaks down

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s the end of Skyle as we know it.

July sweeps are getting ready to kick off with a bang on Y&R as the fallout of lies and secrets destroy one couple.

After Summer (Allison Lanier) lied to Kyle (Michael Mealor) about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) being alive, their marriage has been on the rocks.

The betrayal has become too much for Kyle, who decides he needs a break from Summer this week.

These two deal with the crumbling of their marriage in very different ways.

The latest promo video dropped by CBS teases what comes next for Skyle, and it’s not good.

Summer cries to Nick

In the footage, Kyle informs Summer he can’t get past her betrayal. All of her begging and pleading do nothing to change his mind, either.

A flip of the scene has Summer in tears breaking down that Kyle wants a separation. Nick (Joshua Morrow) listens in disbelief at what his daughter says.

After all, Nick seems to be the last to know that Phyllis is alive, and Summer knew all along. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nick loses it upon learning the news while dealing with the traumatic events surrounding Sharon (Sharon Case) and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Meanwhile, Kyle doesn’t have a problem with his marriage falling apart at all. In fact, he’s already moving on with another woman.

Kyle cheats with Audra

A previous promo video for Y&R featured Kyle hitting on Audra (Zuleyka Silver) while she relishes in his attention.

Audra wastes no time suggesting that they take things to a more personal level. Before you know it, they are bursting open her hotel room door in throws of passion as close begin to fly.

They end up in bed together in a steamy make-out scene that will no doubt have The Young and the Restless viewers talking all week long.

Will Kyle regret cheating on Summer? How long will it take before Audra spills the beans on her sexcapade with Kyle? Will Summer forgive him?

These questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera.

What do you think of Kyle cheating?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.