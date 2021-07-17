The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack and Sally flirt, Imani has bad news, and Adam misses Sharon

Jack can’t hide his attraction to Sally despite her conniving ways. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama reveal unpopular choices are made by a couple of Genoa City residents.

July sweeps continue with nothing but shocking moments, confessions, and a romance that gets a second chance. It’s a tense time on the hit soap opera, especially for two former couples who can’t seem to stay apart.

Adam confesses to Sharon

Now that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are out for town for the foreseeable future, Adam (Mark Grossman) wastes no time tempting Sharon (Sharon Case). There was a reason Adam agreed to move back to the Newman Ranch, and it wasn’t only about escaping the penthouse.

In the latest Y&R preview video, as Sharon is closing up Crimson Lights, Adam suddenly appears with a message she needs to hear. Adam makes a heartfelt confession to Sharon that he misses her.

Sharon promised Rey she would keep her distance from Adam for the sake of their marriage. The confession catches Sharon off guard, leaving viewers wondering what she will do next.

Will Sharon keep her promise to Rey or once again be sucked back into Adam’s orbit?

Jack asks Sally on a date

The frequent flirtatious run-ins between Sally (Courtney Hope) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have the fiery redhead wondering about their relationship. Jack called things off due to Sally’s scheming ways, but recently she turned his head again.

During their latest exchange, Sally point-blank asks Jack if they are having friendly banter or if they are working toward him asking her out on a date. Jack surprises Sally when he asks her on a date for that night.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) plots to expose Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Sally for what they did to Summer (Hunter King). There’s an excellent chance Sally’s date with Jack will be anything but a happy one.

Imani drops a bombshell

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) believes she has found the perfect way to prove Naya (Ptosha Storey) is innocent, and Sutton (Jack Landron) is guilty of killing her father.

However, an upset Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) could derail all of Amanda’s plans. Imani barges into Amanda’s hotel room, yelling, “we have a problem,” as Devon (Bryton James) looks at Amanda with concern.

Perhaps Sutton enlightens Imani about his conversation with Victor, and she tells Amanda, or maybe Imani has bad news about Naya. As upset as Imani is in the preview video, all bets are the latter.

Wowza, some great moments coming up on the hit CBS soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily so not one of them is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.