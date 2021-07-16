The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis plots, Newman family chaos, and Abby leans on Stitch

Abby takes a trip down memory lane with Stitch to get her mind off a missing Mariah. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease more of the same with the Newman family, scheming, and exes reminisce about their time together.

There are only two weeks left in July sweeps, which means viewers are in store for lots of classic juicy, jaw-dropping soap opera moments. Secrets, lies, fears, and revenge are the name of the game in Genoa City, prompting two former foes to agree to a cease-fire for the time being.

More Newman family drama

The fallout of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) business merger take center stage next week.

Victor (Eric Braeden) faces off with his daughter over her betrayal. Victoria uses the fight to inform her father of the latest development in her personal relationship with Ashland. The mustache is not happy at all.

As they move forward personally and professionally, Victoria makes Ashland a promise he never expected. However, when Victoria learns a shocking discovery about Ashland, the dynamic of their relationship will shift.

It’s not all drama with the Newman family. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Adam (Mark Grossman) agree to peace for Victor’s sake. Plus, Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) plans a surprise for his crush Faith (Reylynn Caster).

Speaking of Adam, he uses Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) absence to get closer to Sharon (Sharon Case). Sharon does her best to keep Adam at bay, creating some awkward moments for these two.

Will Sharon let her guard down with Adam again or keep her word to Rey to steer clear of Adam?

Billy (Jason Thompson) notices the hold Adam has on Sharon and calls her out on it. A move Sharon does not appreciate from him of all people.

Now that Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is focused on clearing Naya’s (Ptosha Storey) name and proving Sutton’s (Jack Landron) guilt, she meets with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to plead her case. She also enlists Victor to help her set up Sutton.

Schemes, fear, and loving memories take over Genoa City

Mama bear Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) sets out to take down Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Sally (Courtney Hope). First up, Phyllis puts the wheels in motion to trap Tara. Phyllis will confess next week too, which may or may not be part of her master plan.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. The tension between Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) mounts the longer Mariah’s MIA.

All the fear and worry get to Abby, who turns to her former husband Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), for comfort. They share a trip down memory lane filled with lots of nostalgic flashbacks viewers will love.

Fans are convinced Stitch has kidnapped Mariah and is scheming to get Abby back or get even with her.

Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) is also scheming. She has her sights set on Nate (Sean Dominic), even though he’s committed to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Yep, another love triangle is brewing because Elena has no intention of giving up Nate.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the CBS soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.