The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor meddles, Amanda is curious, and Paul finds a clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the people of Genoa City are not good at minding their own business.
November sweeps are on fire right now on Y&R as the show heads toward a milestone episode at the end of the month. Not only is Doug Davidson back as Paul Williams, but Tricia Cast hits the airwaves soon as Nina Webster.
Plus, several romantic entanglements and friendships are tested, which means viewers are in for one rollercoaster ride of a week.
Navigating friendships
Amanda (Mishael Morgan) cautiously moves forward with forging a friendship with Devon (Bryton James). She also can’t stop sticking her nose in Billy’s (Jason Thompson) business. Amanda even asks Lily (Christel Khalil) for an update on her budding romance with him.
Something gets Billy riled up and on the defense again. Lily continues to try to be Billy’s voice of reason.
Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gives Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) an ultimatum after her recent kidnapping, and it likely has everything to do with Adam (Mark Grossman). There is no doubt Chloe is not an Adam fan.
Could Chloe finally force Chelsea to choose between their friendship or Adam?
It’s the Newman way
Victor (Eric Braeden) turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) to help with Adam. The mustache also attempts to give Adam a reality check, but fans know Adam is not good at listening to anyone.
Adam should pay closer attention to the Newman family, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She pushes his buttons again, which is not a great idea considering how unstable Adam has been lately.
Chance (Donny Boaz) gives Victor something else to focus on besides Adam when he asks Victor’s permission to marry Abby (Melissa Ordway). It is really just a formality. The newly-engaged couple is moving forward with wedding plans regardless of Victor’s answer.
Another couple moving forward is Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who find common ground that keeps their relationship going strong. Phyllis is a little distracted, though, when yet another one of her plans goes sideways.
Nothing stays the same
Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) makes someone an offer that can’t be refused. Perhaps Chloe was able to convince Fenmore’s to take a chance on her new company with Chelsea.
New girl in town, Sally (Courtney Hope), wastes no time putting her plans in motion. She even forms an alliance that has the whole town talking.
Paul finds new evidence in Chance’s shooting that was intended for Adam. The city is in good hands with him. However, someone is going to be angry as Paul closes in on the shooter.
Plus, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) can’t seem to sort out her feelings for Devon and Nate (Sean Dominic).
What do you think of November sweeps so far?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
