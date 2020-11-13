The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor meddles, Amanda is curious, and Paul finds a clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the people of Genoa City are not good at minding their own business.

November sweeps are on fire right now on Y&R as the show heads toward a milestone episode at the end of the month. Not only is Doug Davidson back as Paul Williams, but Tricia Cast hits the airwaves soon as Nina Webster.

Plus, several romantic entanglements and friendships are tested, which means viewers are in for one rollercoaster ride of a week.

Navigating friendships

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) cautiously moves forward with forging a friendship with Devon (Bryton James). She also can’t stop sticking her nose in Billy’s (Jason Thompson) business. Amanda even asks Lily (Christel Khalil) for an update on her budding romance with him.

Something gets Billy riled up and on the defense again. Lily continues to try to be Billy’s voice of reason.