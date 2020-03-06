The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki worries, Billy makes a decision, and Phyllis plots

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease some people never change, while others are forced to make life adjustments.

Genoa City’s winter storm is over. However, the aftermath is in full effect. After a night of being in crisis, life resumes to normal, but decisions made during the storm can’t be undone.

Nikki’s concern grows

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is a mama bear, and her protective mode comes out full force. She is worried about Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who has a brand-new attitude since being stabbed, and it is not good.

Along with being concerned about Victoria physically, Nikki becomes worried about her daughter’s mental state. There is no question Victoria has been through a lot. Her anger towards Billy (Thompson) is at an all-time high, and that can’t be good for her recovery.

Victoria isn’t the only family member on Nikki’s worry radar. Sharon (Sharon Case) is also a person of concern for Nikki. The two women bond over Sharon’s breast cancer battle, but it does very little to ease Nikki’s uncertainly over her former daughter-in-law’s future.

Business first

Victor (Eric Braeden) is not super helpful to his wife. The business mogul is focused on the future of Newman Enterprises and makes a power move for the sake of his company.

Despite his best intentions, Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motives are still questioned. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is planning for a happy future with Adam. Will her dreams come true, or will Adam destroy their happiness once again?

Victor isn’t the only man focused on business. Devon (Bryton James) works to rebuild his empire now that he has his inheritance back.

Phyllis can’t stop scheming

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) waited out the storm with Nick (Joshua Morrow). The aftermath of their physical encounter only leads to another charged make-out session between the former couple. Try as they may, Nick and Phyllis can’t deny the sexual tension between them.

However, her scheming destroys everything good in her life. Phyllis is up to her old tricks with Chance (Donny Boaz). She draws a hard line in the sand with him that just might come back to bite her.

Lee Phillip Bell and Bill Bell, to whom we owe over 40years of Y&R! Lee had enormous influence on Bill’s stories! She passed away last week! Enormous respect! pic.twitter.com/X20lUPQEzq — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 4, 2020

Billy and Amanda’s future

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) can finally rest easy now that Ripley (Christian Keyes) has been apprehended. She gets a good night’s sleep thanks to Billy staying the night. The two share a kiss that forces Billy to decide where their relationship lies.

Jill (Jess Walton) pus her business plan to save Billy in motion, and it just might work. Even though Billy’s focus is elsewhere, he is surprised by his mother’s idea. Could it be that Jill is on the right track to help her son?

It is going to be another entertaining week on the CBS soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the action is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.