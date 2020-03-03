Emily Alyn Lind: Who is Gossip Girl reboot’s lead actress with family connections to One Tree Hill and The Young and the Restless?

Gossip Girl reboot has cast Emily Alyn Lind in the leading role. The talented actress has family connections to One Tree Hill and The Young and the Restless, so showbiz is in her blood.

HBO Max has finally revealed its cast for the Gossip Girl reboot. The ten-episode series will take place in the present day and will be a continuation of the original series. Now that doesn’t mean the new cast of characters won’t somehow have a connection to the OG characters.

Executive producer Josh Schwartz, who also produced the original CW series, and the rest of the team are keeping quiet on how or even if the two shows will tie together.

Emily Alyn Lind cast as Gossip Girl reboot’s Audrey

Emily Alyn Lind has landed the lead role of Audrey in the Gossip Girl reboot. According to Deadline, Audrey has been in a long-term relationship and is starting to wonder what else is out there.

Audrey will be part of a new crop of Upper Eastside teens attending a private school that are introduced to the surveillance of Gossip Girl. The premise is the same, but with social media, in the mix, an entirely different layer of the drama is added.

Fans of the OG will no doubt be comparing Audrey to Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively). The rest of the characters in the reboot are more diverse than in the original to be in line with today’s climate.

Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay have also signed on for the Gossip Girl reboot.

Emily Alyn Lind family connections to One Tree Hill and The Young and the Restless

Emily has been acting since she was a child, first appearing in the feature film, The Secret Life of Bees. She has steadily been working since then with roles in Revenge and Code Black. Most recently, Emily co-starred in the Netflix franchise The Babysitter, as well as on the Facebook Watch/Blumhouse series Sacred Lies.

Family in the entertainment industry surrounds the blonde beauty. Emily’s father is producer John Lind, and her mother is Barbara Alyn Woods. One Tree Hill fans know Barabara better as Deb Scott, the boozy mother of Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and ex-wife of Dan Scott (Paul Johansson).

Emily also has two sisters that are actresses. Her younger sister, Alyvia Alyn Lind, is best known for her role as Faith Newman on The Young and the Restless. Alyvia recently returned to the show to be part of a compelling breast cancer story featuring Faith’s mother Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

Natalie Alyn Lind is Emily’s other sister and she got her acting start on One Tree Hill alongside their mother. She is best known for her role as Dana Caldwell on the ABC comedy The Goldbergs, as well as Ashley Rose Pruitt on the CBS All Access hit, Tell Me A Story.

Gossip Girl premieres on HBO Max in spring 2020.