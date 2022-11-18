The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Daniel returns, Victor meddles, Thanksgiving, and preemptions

Victor is not happy with a family situation on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s a short week in Genoa City.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Y&R will only air three new episodes.

The daytime drama will be preempted on Thursday, November 24, due to CBS coverage of NFL Football, and on Friday, November 25, due to college football coverage.

It may be a short week, but it’s still November sweeps.

The Young and the Restless fans can expect a whole lot of drama as sweeps month is officially half over.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A happy reunion, family holiday moments, and face-offs will be front and center for the week.

Phyllis reunites with Daniel

Finally, the moment has arrived when Y&R fans will see Michael Graziadei back as Daniel Romalotti Jr. Michael’s return has been highly anticipated since news broke earlier this fall.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a heartfelt reunion with her son. Daniel’s arrival makes its way around town, with him catching up with his sister Summer (Allison Lanier) too.

There’s also a run-in with his ex-Lily (Christel Khalil) that will have sparks flying, especially as Lily’s relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson) continues to crumble.

Victor meddles and Ashley corners Diane

Always the one to fix things, Victor (Eric Braeden) inserts himself in another Newman family situation. Perhaps Victor’s had it with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) fighting over Sally (Courtney Hope).

Y&R spoilers tease Adam will make a bold move where Sally is concerned next week. Maybe that causes friction between the two brothers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), she corners Diane (Susan Walters). Ashely puts her in panic mode with teases of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) getting out of jail. Thanks to Tucker (Trevor St. John) helping guide Ashley in her takedown of Diane, Ashely knows how to push her enemy’s buttons.

Thanksgiving in Genoa City

The Abbott family celebrates Thanksgiving in style, with Jack (Peter Bergman) giving an emotional toast.

Sharon (Sharon Case) spends the holiday giving back when she uses Crimson Lights to feed the homeless. Sit’s a challenging time for Sharon as it’s her first Thanksgiving without Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Even the drama-filled Newman family gathers to celebrate the holiday. Despite Victor’s attempts to keep the peace in true new fashion, there will be a lot of drama and snide remarks.

It’s a short yet busy week in Genoa City. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit show is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.