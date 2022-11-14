The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane fights back

Diane has had enough on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the gloves are coming off this week on the hit CBS soap opera.

From the moment she returned to town, Diane (Susan Walters) has been public enemy number one for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Now, as Diane’s world crumbles after news of her involvement with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) makes the rounds, she’s had enough.

A previous Y&R promo video had Kyle (Michael Mealor) questioning his mother’s past.

The conversation pushes Diane to her breaking point as Ashley, Phyllis, and Nikki set the stage to push her over the edge.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, fans are given a look at that not to be missed face-off.

Diane’s ready to play dirty

Let the games begin as Diane gets summoned by Ashley for a little chat. When she arrives at the Abbott mansion, Diane gets ambushed by her three enemies.

This time, Diane’s fighting back as she’s had enough of the three ladies meddling in her life. Diane and Phyllis have a war of words. With Phyllis teasing they have proof of Diane’s crimes.

Those words send Diane into a rage, admitting she’s tried to ignore them, but now Diane’s done. Diane clarifies that she’s much better at playing dirty than Phyllis, Ashley, or Nikki.

Diane then gives the women a warning to back off or else.

Ashley relishes in Diane’s meltdown on Y&R

Today’s episode featured Ashley spilling that Diane was close to losing it. Well, it seems their chat with Diane does just that. After Diane has her little meltdown, threatening to sling dirt at Nikki, Phyllis, and Ashley, it becomes clear this storyline is reaching a pivotal point.

Ashley and co enjoy relish in watching Diane unravel as the threats continue to be hurled by all three women. None of the ladies know that they are all playing a tiny part in Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) master plan.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that fans will learn more about what Tucker really wants this week. It seems that having Phyllis, Ashley, Nikki, and Diane all distracted with each other plays right into his hand.

Granted, there’s no love lost between the women, that’s for sure, but their fighting appears to be providing the perfect way to help Tucker move along his agenda.

Who will come out on top, and what does Tucker really want?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on episodes of the hit CBS show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.