The Young and the Restless fans react to Devon and Abby’s steamy hookup

Y&R fans have a lot of thoughts on Abby and Devon getting busy. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless fans have reacted to the steamy hookup scenes between Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway).

This week has been a doozy on Y&R with friends Abby and Devon not only crossing a line but getting caught by their partners, Chance (Conner Floyd) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), walking in on them.

It’s November sweeps, and the hit soap opera’s going for it with this storyline.

Twitter has been buzzing ever since Devon and Abby got their freak on all over his penthouse apartment.

Now, as the fallout of the cheaters getting caught plays out, The Young and the Restless fans have a lot of feelings about the show.

So, what are Y&R fans saying about the storyline? Let’s take a look.

The Young and the Restless fans weigh in on Abby and Devon cheating

Viewers had a lot of thoughts regarding the scandal involving Devon and Abby.

Several users had thoughts about the steamy scenes between the two friends. Shout out to Bryton and Melissa for bringing their A-game and making those scenes hot hot hot!

Sign up for our newsletter!

One user admitted to rewatching the show because what was going on with Abby and Devon was “insane.”

I'm watching again. That was insane! Abby and Devon were hungry. They did it all over the couch, the piano, the stairs, up against the wall, on the floor. Bravo @MelissaOrdway @BrytonEjames for bringing love in the afternoon back to soaps! #YR pic.twitter.com/58L0CoLlrY — Deidre (@Dee1Deidre) November 8, 2022

Another Twitter user simply wrote, “Holy smokes,” with several fire emojis.

There was also the fan who couldn’t believe that their significant others busted the cheaters so quickly. After all, that’s so not the soap opera way.

A different fan used a video of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to express their feelings at the fact Devon cheated on Amanda.

Some Y&R fans are here for a Devon and Abby couple.

One viewer has even wanted it to happen for a long time.

#YR Sorry but I’ve been wanting Devon and Abby long before Hilary even came on the scene so I’m happy about the possibility of a #Dabby. pic.twitter.com/WWL2BL8Fux — After Show Debates (@LetsTalkSoaps) November 9, 2022

A tweet even declared that Devon better never come for Nate (Sean Dominic) again.

@YandR_CBS WAYMENT! Nate cheated on Amanda with Elena, Devon cheated on Amanda with Elena AND Abby? Dafuq?! I completely forgot he cheated on her with Elena. Devon bet not EVAAAAAAAAH open his mouth to put Nate down. Lawd #YR pic.twitter.com/ImB70cD3fa — Emmy Morgan (@MsEmmyMorgan) November 9, 2022

What’s next for Devon, Abby, Chance, and Amanda on Y&R?

The aftermath of Abby and Devon hooking up has already begun on the hit CBS daytime drama. Chance walked out on Abby, declaring that he needed space, while Amanda moved out of Devon’s, leaving town again to focus on her family.

It was only a matter of time before the writers broke up Devon and Amanda since Mishael decided not to renew her contract. As for Chance and Abby, they were reunited this time last year after he went MIA on a mission, so it was about time their happiness went bust.

Amanda’s gone, and Chance may follow suit leaving Devon and Abby the opportunity to become a family with baby Dom. The writers appear to be moving in that direction, which raises one question.

Will Chance leave the show again?

Stay tuned to find out that as more as November sweeps heats up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.