The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan opens up about Chelsea’s powerful storyline

Melissa has given some of the best performances in her current Y&R storyline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan has opened up about her new powerful and important storyline on the hit CBS soap opera.

For weeks, Y&R viewers have watched Chelsea in a downward spiral as she struggled with recent life events.

Last week, it all became too much for Chelsea, and she tried to kill herself, with Billy (Jason Thompson) jumping into action to save her.

The story is far from over as Jason and Melissa continue to deliver Emmy-worthy performances.

After the pivotal episode where Chelsea attempted suicide, Melissa shared a heartfelt message about her current storyline.

The talented actress used Instagram to get real about the important and powerful story surrounding Chelsea’s suicide attempt and mental health issues.

Melissa Claire Egan opens up about Chelsea’s storyline on Y&R

“This storyline has been, and continues to be, one of the most humbling and important experiences of my life. I’m grateful and honored to be able to tell this story, hopefully in a respectful and responsible way. Mental health is so important and depression is something that affects so many, and does not discriminate,” Melissa wrote in a lengthy caption.

She also urged those who are suffering to know they are not alone and that there’s help. Melissa included information for the SAVE organization.

The Young and the Restless Melissa Claire Egan appears on The Talk

Melisa stopped by the CBS show The Talk to get real about the current storyline involving Chelsea and how it came about. The actress revealed that although the story is very serious and heavy, it’s an extremely important one to do and to do right.

The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith wanted to tell the story and make sure it was impactful. Melissa’s “honored” that Josh gave her a chance to tell this kind of story.

To prepare for the story, Melissa worked closely with Dr. Dan Reidenberg, the managing director of the National Council for Suicide Prevention.

“He really taught me a lot, that you’re in so much pain that your brain can’t recognize who you love anymore,” she admitted.

Those words left Melissa heartbroken, but they also helped her immensely get in the right frame of mind to play out Chelsea’s story.

Melissa Claire Egan has opened up about her current Y&R storyline and the aftermatch of Chelsea nearly ending her life.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.