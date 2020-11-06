The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam’s desperate, Phyllis has a secret, and Nate worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease revenge plots, secrets, game playing, and lasting consequences explode in Genoa City.

Viewers are in for one intense week, but there is one bright spot. Fan-favorite Doug Davidson pops up again, and that is always good news.

The Y&R vet is back as Paul Williams, who fans have been pleading to see more of recently. Paul is in police mode after he discovers a revenge plot and works to thwart it.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Last week fan-favorite Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) got some airtime thanks to Sally (Courtney Hope). Lauren is back next week to help Sally and mix it up with Jack (Peter Bergman). These two long-time friends are up to something.

Is their game playing a good or bad thing?