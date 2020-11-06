The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam’s desperate, Phyllis has a secret, and Nate worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease revenge plots, secrets, game playing, and lasting consequences explode in Genoa City.
Viewers are in for one intense week, but there is one bright spot. Fan-favorite Doug Davidson pops up again, and that is always good news.
The Y&R vet is back as Paul Williams, who fans have been pleading to see more of recently. Paul is in police mode after he discovers a revenge plot and works to thwart it.
Last week fan-favorite Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) got some airtime thanks to Sally (Courtney Hope). Lauren is back next week to help Sally and mix it up with Jack (Peter Bergman). These two long-time friends are up to something.
Is their game playing a good or bad thing?
The fallout of Adam’s choices
Adam (Mark Grossman) is pushing people’s buttons with his erratic behavior lately. The choices he has made are starting to get to him, and he becomes desperate.
Kidnapping Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was not the smartest idea Adam ever had. Adam will need to cover his tracks more to hide what he did.
Then there is the Las Vegas events that continue to plague Adam and Chance (Donny Boaz). Next week, their unholy alliance brings danger to the two men and those they love.
Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) world is rocked. It could be that Chance ends up hurt because of his connection to Adam.
Victor (Eric Braeden) won’t accept Adam cutting off the Newman family. He takes his frustration out on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Victor stands firm with his children, setting the stage for another Newman family crisis.
Secrets, impressions, and facing the consequences
Both Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) continue to face the consequences of their tryst. For Nate, that means his future in medicine is uncertain, and for Elena, it means baring her soul.
View this post on Instagram
When you have to get “kidnapped” on the show you work on during Covid times, and noone’s allowed to touch you…sometimes the husband has to come in and do the job. Tune in Wednesday (but watch all week, it’s gettin’ real juicy!) to see @katrosar kill it as the “masked man”, (he prefers to be called Stryker)
Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James).and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) continue to grow close after being betrayed by Nate and Elena. When Amanda needs comforting, Devon is there to lend her a shoulder to lean on.
Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) learns a juicy secret that she uses to her benefit. Perhaps she finally gets dirt on Victoria to get back ownership of the Grand Phoenix.
Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) battle over the lengths he goes to get a juicy story. Sharon (Sharon Case) breaks a promise to someone she loves, and odds are it is Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who has been a teen in peril for weeks.
Fans are in for one exciting and entertaining week on the hit daytime drama.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
