The Young and the Restless spoilers: Daniel and Lily question their future

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease another Genoa City couple may be doomed thanks to old flames.

Summer is winding down, and Y&R is setting the stage to shake things up this fall.

The hit CBS soap opera has been heading in a new direction after a lot of the same old same old.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, The Young and the Restless fans can see change is coming.

Unfortunately for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei), that means trouble.

They are headed for Splitsville and possible reunions with their exes.

Daniel talks to Phyllis about Heather

A previous promo video for Y&R teases that Daniel gets real with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about Heather (Vail Bloom) sticking around Genoa City. The two sit at the jazz club, where Phyllis lends an ear to her son.

Daniel admits that Heather has thrown him for a loop. A hidden Heather listens in as Phyllis talks about Daniel having some old feelings emerging for his ex.

This appears to be good news for Heather. However, one obstacle remains in her way– Lily, Daniel’s current lady love.

Billy is there for Lily

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) leans on Lily, but it seems she does the same thing with him.

Lily has a sit down with her ex at Crimson Lights. Lily informs Billy that she feels Heather regrets what happened with Daniel.

It seems Lily’s on the right track, too, because a flip of the scene shows Heather sitting with Daniel at the jazz club. The looks on their faces make it pretty clear these two are far from over.

Meanwhile, Billy wants to know if Lily thinks Daniel could end up back with Heather because of their feelings. Lily thinks it’s possible, giving her a lot to think about.

The footage ends there with Y&R fans left wondering if the end of Lily and Daniel is near. While the rumor mill is buzzing that Billy and Lily will end up back together, that may not be the case.

One reason for Lily and Daniel’s break up is that Christel will be going on maternity leave soon. The writers using Heather to cause a rift between Daniel and Lily will be the perfect reason for Lily to leave town.

In other The Young and the Restless news, Eric Braeden (Victor) has addressed those pesky allegations that he will be retiring soon, and you can read what he had to say here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.