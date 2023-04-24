The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Sally’s gender reveal gives Victor a reality check

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that baby news brings happiness and a reality check on the hit CBS soap opera.

May sweeps begin next week, so Y&R’s shaking things up a little with movement on one storyline that has been on the back burner.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) are moving forward to co-parent their unborn child.

While Nick (Joshua Morrow) remains in the mix for now, a preview for this week hints he might begin to feel on the outs.

That won’t stop Nick from fiercely defending the red-headed beauty, though, especially regarding his father.

The footage also reveals exciting baby news for Sally and Adam.

Are Adam and Sally having a boy or a girl?

Last week, Adam, Sally, and Nick were headed to the doctor to find out how everything looks with baby Newman and if the little one is a girl or boy.

The latest preview for the daytime drama features Sally overjoyed that the baby is perfect. Meanwhile, Adam gushes over the fact they are having a baby girl.

Does anyone else think it’s no coincidence that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) just adopted a baby girl, and now Sally and Adam are also having a daughter? The writers appear to have something brewing on the baby girl front.

Back to the preview, Nick isn’t thrilled at his brother’s happiness over having a daughter, but that doesn’t stop him from defending the situation to Victor (Eric Braeden).

Nick drops baby news on his father

Later at Society, Nick and Victor are having a not-so-friendly chat. In true Victor fashion, he wastes no time blasting Sally and accusing her of playing Nick and Adam.

It doesn’t take long for Nick to get fed up, leading to him breaking the news that Victor has a new granddaughter coming. Nick warns his father to stop playing games as Victor is left shocked and with a reality check that the baby is, after all, his grandchild.

This likely won’t be the last time Victor expresses his opinion on Sally having Adam’s baby while she’s involved with Nick.

Speaking of Nick, The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that when he’s not with Sally, he’s threatening Nate (Sean Dominic) over his involvement with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

The new video is a nice change of pace from all the Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faking her death drama. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of that this week on Y&R, as indicated in the previous promo video.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.