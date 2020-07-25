The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Classic episodes featuring the Newmans

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s classic episodes reveals it is all about the Newman family.

With so many twists and turns throughout the show, featuring Victor (Eric Braeden) and his crew are the perfect family to highlight. The Genoa City time capsule will take viewers back to 1994.

Which episodes will be airing on The Young and the Restless?

Monday kicks off the week with the first Newman-focus The Young and the Restless episode. Originally airing in August 1994, Victor is all about teaching his son, Nick (Joshua Morrow) the importance of the family’s legacy and business.

Tuesday’s episode is from April 2004. There is upset when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) deal with the paternity issue with Abby. Victor gets a shock and his world is turned upside down.

Wednesday will bring The Young and the Restless fans back to May 2005. This episode will have viewers needing tissues when Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death. She was killed off as a teen and was the daughter of Sharon (Sharon Case).