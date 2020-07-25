The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Classic episodes featuring the Newmans

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s classic episodes reveals it is all about the Newman family.
With so many twists and turns throughout the show, featuring Victor (Eric Braeden) and his crew are the perfect family to highlight. The Genoa City time capsule will take viewers back to 1994.
Which episodes will be airing on The Young and the Restless?
Monday kicks off the week with the first Newman-focus The Young and the Restless episode. Originally airing in August 1994, Victor is all about teaching his son, Nick (Joshua Morrow) the importance of the family’s legacy and business.
Tuesday’s episode is from April 2004. There is upset when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) deal with the paternity issue with Abby. Victor gets a shock and his world is turned upside down.
Wednesday will bring The Young and the Restless fans back to May 2005. This episode will have viewers needing tissues when Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death. She was killed off as a teen and was the daughter of Sharon (Sharon Case).
Thursday brings an episode from February 2008. It is time for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and JT (Thad Luckinbill) to get married. As they celebrate their special day, Victor and Nick call a truce after feuding.
Friday’s episode November 2003. Victor will confront his father, Albert (George Kennedy), after being estranged from him. Nikki will move mountains to protect her family and this time is no different.
When will The Young and the Restless air new episodes?
Production has resumed on The Young and the Restless and viewers want to know when they can expect new episodes.
The network has yet to confirm when new content will begin airing after a four-month hiatus. Production was shut down in mid-March and new episodes ran out at the end of April. It has been three months since a new The Young and the Restless episode has aired.
Classic theme weeks have taken over, and while some viewers are enjoying the curated collections, many just want their soap back. Hopefully, new episodes will resume airing in mid-August. Sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, is already airing new episodes after returning to production in June.
For now, The Young and the Restless viewers can enjoy the throwbacks which have included the first-ever episodes of the show, a spotlight on the Abbott family, and more.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.