The Young and the Restless: Chelsea’s desperate to see Connor and Victor sends a stern message

Chelsea becomes unhinged as she grows desperate to see Connor. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal desperate times call for desperate measures, and not everyone comes out unscathed.

Another war is brewing in Genoa City that pits two parents against each other and a business mogul who will stop at nothing to keep his secret. July sweeps are going strong with one exciting storyline exploding on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Chelsea schemes to see Connor

It’s been months since Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has seen Connor (Judah Mackey). Now that her son is back in town, Chelsea is determined to see him.

When Adam (Mark Grossman) visits Chelsea, she pleads with him to let her see Connor. Chelsea’s cries fall on deaf ears forcing her to take another course of action.

Chelsea informs Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that Adam is determined to erase her from Connor’s life, and she’s not about to let that happen. In true con artist fashion, Chelsea has a plan to break out of Fairview and see her son.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea needs another favor from Chloe. However, Chloe’s already trying to keep her involvement in Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) poisoning a secret.

Will Chloe risk her family and freedom to help her best friend again?

Victor has a warning for Adam about Chelsea

Adam wastes no time filling Victor (Eric Braeden) in on his visit with Chelsea. He lets his father know Chelsea will do whatever it takes to get her life back, which doesn’t sit well with the mustache.

Only a hand full of people really know that Victor worked with Chelsea to keep her out of prison and clear Adam’s name at the same time. Victor fears that Chelsea’s desperation will lead her to betray Victor and their deal.

If Chelsea starts a war with Adam and Victor, she will regret it. Victor issues a warning to Adam about Chelsea, making it clear that Chelsea will never see Connor again if she takes them on.

Y&R viewers know Victor means it too. He’s not a man who should not be double-crossed.

The story is heating up for sure. It will likely lead to Chelsea escaping and leaving town for a while. Perhaps she will go on the run with Connor as a way to write out Melissa for her maternity leave.

Melissa is expecting her first child, a son, with her husband, Matt Katrosar, in August. All bets are on Chelsea exiting the canvas by the end of July sweeps.

Whatever happens with Chelsea, Adam, and Victor, fans are in for one entertaining journey.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.