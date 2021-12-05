The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Trouble in paradise for Bridge

Bridge may not survive Deacon’s return. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that trouble in paradise is on the agenda.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are at odds over Deacon (Sean Kanan) and his presence in Hope’s (Annika Noelle) life. As lines are drawn in the sand, relationships will be tested.

Deacon thinks he has a shot with Brooke

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Deacon talks to a very jealous Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). She is beside herself, knowing that Hope is onboard about a relationship with her dad and she is still stuck begging and plotting for a place in Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) life.

As their conversation continues, Deacon doesn’t deny that he thinks something more could happen with Brooke. He seems to have won her over, at least where their daughter is concerned. That’s one step forward and one nail in her relationship with Ridge.

Will Deacon have a shot with Brooke again? Their affair caused a lot of drama, mainly because he was married to Brooke’s daughter, Bridget (Ashley Jones), when Hope was conceived.

Bridge begins to crumble

Last week, Ridge essentially told Hope she had to move off the property if she wouldn’t shut Deacon out of her life. Brooke has yet to learn what her husband did, and when she does, it isn’t going to be pretty.

In the preview video, he is seen complaining to his kids, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). They are both on his side, as they think Deacon is a menace and still the same man he was before prison.

As Brooke and Ridge deal with their different viewpoints about Deacon, their marriage will be put to the test. There is no way this plays out where Brooke chooses Ridge over Hope. It isn’t going to happen, and with his ultimatum to her daughter, expect the Logan lady to make sure he knows how wrong that was.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Remember, Taylor (Krista Allen) is back at the end of the week, which could be another factor in how well the Bridge marriage will withstand. Brooke and Taylor have a long history with Ridge and the back and forth. Bringing her in now is no coincidence, that’s for sure.

Be sure to tune in all week to find out what goes down between Brooke and Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.