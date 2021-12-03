The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon causes Ridge to issue an ultimatum and Taylor returns

Deacon is getting to Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease explosive family dynamics take center stage.

Things are complicated in the Forrester home as Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to push back about having a relationship with her father. Despite many protests against it from various people in her life, she is determined to have her way.

So much is happening next week, and it all culminates in the return of a much-missed Forrester family member.

Ridge issues an ultimatum

After making it clear where he stands, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) goes off the deep end. He has a feeling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is starting to soften on Deacon (Sean Kanan) is concerned.

He wants to protect his wife and stepdaughter, and his protesting only pushes them further away.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Ridge issues an ultimatum about Hope moving off the property if she continues to see Deacon, Brooke doesn’t respond well. He is banking on her backing him up, but that isn’t where her head is at.

And when Hope puts Brooke in the position to choose her or Ridge, things get increasingly difficult.

Meanwhile, Deacon continues to fantasize about what a family would look like. He hopes that Brooke will come around, and he planted the seed with her that he can feel the chemistry between them even now. Deacon missed out on raising Hope, but he is holding on to the faint possibility he can be part of Brooke’s life with his daughter’s help.

Taylor returns

Weeks ago, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers learned that Taylor Hayes was returning. Hunter Tylo won’t play her, but Krista Allen has been cast in her place.

Her debut will be on Friday, leaving viewers to wait all weekend to see more of what happens with her. Taylor has been gone for quite some time, not even returning when her son, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), was experiencing a health crisis. She wasn’t around when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) welcomed her namesake, Hayes, or when she married Finn (Tanner Novlan).

The timing is interesting, especially since Ridge and Brooke may be on the outs. Are the writers working on revisiting one of the oldest The Bold and the Beautiful feuds? Taylor and Brooke have significant history, which could add another layer to the complicated drama.

Be sure to tune in next week to see what happens!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.