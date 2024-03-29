The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila’s memorial, a surprise guest, and Finn struggles

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease it’s time to shift gears.

This week focused on the end of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her meddling, obnoxious ways were also front and center.

However, now that Thomas has left town, Steffy can pay attention to her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

B&B is flipping back to Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death, which was put on the back burner to split up Thorpe.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Next week, a memorial service for Sheila turns up the heat on Steffy and Finn’s marriage and brings a special visitor to town.

Deacon wants to honor Sheila

Not very many people are mourning the loss of Sheila. In fact, it’s pretty much only Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn who feel sadness over her death.

Deacon decides that his lady love deserves a proper memorial. When news of his plans reaches the Logan sisters, they work to prevent him from involving Finn and Hope.

Their words fall on deaf ears because they both attend the funeral services. It’s a small but emotional event that includes Finn giving his bio mom an emotional sendoff.

Unable to part ways with Sheila, Deacon follows her body to where she will be cremated.

Finn and Steffy face marriage woes

There’s no question that Steffy and Finn have not been on the same page lately. Things go from bad to worse when Finn accuses Steffy of purposely sabotaging Hope and Thomas.

Later Steffy freaks out upon learning what Deacon has planned for Sheila. Adding fuel to her losing it is Finn agreeing to attend the service, leading to yet another Sinn blow-up.

Meanwhile, all the tension between Finn and Steffy has them leaning on other people. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope become their respective confidantes.

Yes, all signs point to a Steffy and Finn split, with Hope/Finn and Steffy/Liam pairings on the horizon.

Other B&B tidbits

Next week features another The Young and the Restless crossover event on B&B.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) meets with Eric (John McCook) to celebrate Sheila’s demise. There will be plenty of flashback moments as these two look back on everything Sheila did to them.

Over with Liam, Steffy isn’t the only one he lends an ear to. Hope is surprised at Liam’s concern for her following her split from Thomas. Liam’s concern grows more after she agrees to be there for Deacon at Sheila’s memorial.

All of this, plus, Zende (Rome Flynn) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are faced with yet another unexpected situation.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS soap?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.