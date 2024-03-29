The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lily’s next move, Nikki spirals, desperate Tucker, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease surprise choices are taking over Genoa City.

It’s been a whirlwind recently on Y&R, which was a welcome change from the snoozefest that had been happening.

May sweeps are on the horizon, and all signs point to the daytime drama not making the same mistakes that occurred during February sweeps.

This week ended with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) deciding to take a trip and have an anniversary party.

They and Claire (Hayley Erin) no longer let Jordan (Colleen Zenk) control their lives.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Jordan remains on the loose and will significantly impact the Newman family next week.

Nikki gives in to temptation

For weeks now, as she deals with Jordan, Nikki has also been fighting for her sobriety. Next week, Nikki learns she has a secret admirer when a drink is sent over to her at Society.

Nikki knows full well this move has everything to do with Jordan but can’t prove it. The temptation of the drink proves to be too much for Nikki, who takes a drink before the week is over.

Meanwhile, Victor feels confident Jordan will be caught soon when he gets word on her whereabouts. This is Jordan, though. She won’t be found unless she’s good and ready.

Tucker and Lily make waves

Over with Lily (Christel Khalil), she has become a force to be reckoned with since she returned to town. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) cheating did a number on her, bringing out a whole new side of Lily.

Devon (Bryton James) learns the hard way when he and Lily fight over Billy’s (Jason Thompson) role at Chancellor-Winters. Someone who brings out a softer side of Lily next week is Nick (Joshua Morrow) when they take a moment to reconnect.

Perhaps the writers are setting the stage for a Nick and Lily romance. We are here for that pairing.

Meanwhile, Tucker (Trevor St. John) is desperate to prove to Audra (Zuleyka Silver) that she’s the one he wants. Tucker makes a bold move to get Audra to believe him.

Unfortunately for Tucker, his actions only make Audra question his motives further.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) gets a wake-up call when she manages to break through her alter personality. Lucky for Ashley, Traci (Beth Maitland) is on hand for her to confide in.

Adam (Mark Grossman) takes on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in the middle of her and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) trying to teach Claire more about their history. After his exchange with Victoria, Sally (Courtney Hope) is there to help push Adam in the right direction.

Speaking of teaching things, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) never seems to learn her lesson and an encounter with Billy proves that even more. When Billy isn’t battling Phyllis, he’s making a promise to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) as she reels from what happened with Connor (Judah Mackey).

Who’s ready for another don’t miss week of the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.