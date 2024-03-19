Jordan on The Young and the Restless had a trick up her sleeve that viewers didn’t see coming.

However, the character’s latest antics have Y&R fans wondering if it means the talented Colleen Zenk is leaving the show.

There’s no question that Jordan has breathed new life into being a villain on the CBS soap.

That is all because As The World Turns alum, Colleen shows off her stellar acting chops.

The latest episode, though, has the rumor mill buzzing that Colleen and Jordan are done, thanks to some poison.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Colleen Zenk leaving as Jordan on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless spoilers hinted that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Claire’s (Hayley Erin) visit with an impassioned Jordan would go awry. Nikki was hoping for revenge and retribution, which included sending Jordan back to prison.

Instead, Claire, Nikki, and Victoria watched as Jordan produced some poison and drank it. In true Y&R fashion, the episode ended with them wondering if the evil villain was finally dead.

All signs point right now to Jordan being dead or, at the very least, wanting the Newman family to think she has died. The character has been written into a corner, and her death will bring new storylines in the aftermath of everything Jordan did.

Jordan exiting the canvas means Colleen will leave the hit daytime drama.

This is a soap, so just because Jordan appears dead doesn’t mean she is. There’s a very good chance we haven’t seen the last of Jordan.

Y&R fans have grown fond of Claire’s crazy aunt, and X (formerly Twitter) users have been reacting to her demise.

The Young and the Restless fans weigh in on Jordan’s poisoning

“ATP I’m all for Jordan outsmarting them cuz they all dumb AF… #YR,” said one X.

ATP I’m all for Jordan outsmarting them cuz they all dumb AF… #YR pic.twitter.com/fKVOwYyRWe — Shay (@shaybaby105) March 19, 2024

Another X user suggested this won’t be the last time The Young and the Restless viewers see Jordan.

A different one joked that Jordan was going to put a curse on the Newman family.

Jordan gonna put a curse on all of them . #YR pic.twitter.com/PCOWDW1vux — steven lyles (@bullseyeguy1964) March 19, 2024

“Nooooooo not Jordan. #YR,” said an X.

Before Jordan pulled off the last part of her master plan, she planted plenty of doubt about Claire to her mother and grandmother.

The Young and the Restless appears to have said goodbye to another soap legend and villainess character, at least for now. Colleen was amazing, so here’s hoping that Jordan will rise again and return to wreak even more havoc on the Newman family.

In the meantime, Y&R fans better keep a close on Claire because something tells us her struggle to be part of the Newman family has only just begun.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.