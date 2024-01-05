The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn won’t back down, Eric’s recovery, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that even though the new year has only just begun, the fireworks are far from over.

An old storyline has been resurrected, causing issues for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) as he attempts to secure Hope’s (Annika Noelle) love.

It’s been a while since viewers have seen Eric (John McCook). He was The Bold and the Beautiful’s Christmas miracle after months of leading to speculation he was dying.

As the Forresters reconcile what’s happening with their patriarch, trouble is brewing up their noses.

Viewers will see more of Poppy (Romy Park) and Li (Naomi Matsuda), learning more about their feud, with hints Bill (Don Diamont) may be involved.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn should be worried

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Thomas had a confrontation on Friday’s episodes, leading to speculation their feud is getting more intense.

He isn’t fooled by the “Thomas has changed” narrative. Finn called him out and revealed Xander’s (Adain Bradley) accusations against him.

Xander wholeheartedly believes that Thomas is why Emma (Nia Sioux) is dead. From the look on Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) face, she was concerned about the accusations when Finn told her he’d seen the former Forrester intern.

Eric’s recovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hinted that not everything will be easy for Eric moving forward.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will grapple with his decision to let Finn operate as his dad works toward making a full recovery. It won’t be easy, and there’s speculation the Forrester patriarch will be bitter about some setbacks.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will be right there by his side. She fought for him to live and can’t imagine her life without Eric.

Other The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

We speculated that The Bold and the Beautiful writers were heading down the path that Bill was Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

Spoilers hint that he has something to do with the contention between Li and Poppy. Does Li know the truth about Luna’s father? Is that why coming to Los Angeles was forbidden?

And speaking of Luna, she is getting closer to Zende (Delon de Metz). This could cause issues with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), who is already competing with his cousin in other ways.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.