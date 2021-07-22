Patrick Muldoon on Days of our Lives: Who is he and who did he play?

Patrick was a daytime hunk back in the 1990s and is still acting today. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

Patrick Muldoon on Days of our Lives has become one hot topic thanks to Lisa Rinna’s revelation they used to hook up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spilled the tea that she and Patrick had multiple one-night stands during their time on the hit NBC daytime drama. Thanks to her news, a couple of burning questions have emerged about Patrick.

That means it’s time for a little refresher on the former teen hunk, including the role he originated on Days.

Who did Patrick Muldoon play on Days of our Lives?

Patrick originated the role of Austin Reed, playing the character from 1992-1995. Austin was the bad boy from the wrong side of the tracks who fell in love with good girl Carrie Brady (Christie Clark).

Although Patrick originated Austin, many viewers remember actor Austin Peck in the role. When Patrick exited Days in 1995, Austin took over the character and played him from 1995-2002, then again from 2005-2007.

Patrick reprised the role in 2011, but the stint was short-lived. In 2012, Days of our Lives let Patrick, Christie, and several other stars go from the series.

The last time the character was seen onscreen was in 2017, when Austin and Carrie returned to Salem to help her mother, Anna (Leann Hunley). Austin Peck played the part for the month-long stint.

Who is Patrick Muldoon?

There is so much more to Patrick than his role on Days. The talented actor got his start in acting thanks to appearances on Who’s The Boss, Saved by the Bell, and Silk Stalkings.

Some fans remember him as Jeff, the controversial boss and boyfriend of Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen). Zach (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly fans did not like Jeff at all.

After leaving the NBC soap opera, Patrick played villain Richard Hart on Melrose Place from 1995-1996. Since then, the talented actor has been busy with various movie and television projects.

Most recently, Patrick starred in the action thriller movie Vanquish, which was released in April, alongside Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman.

Thanx @dashiell & @MPG – I've played some villains in my time but NEVER one with as many haters as JEFF former manger of the MAX – so much fun doing that retro dive 😅🤣 https://t.co/AeBn3NSiEa — Patrick Muldoon (@MuldoonPatrick) July 11, 2021

Patrick is a man of many talents. He also produces movies and has a passion for music, releasing his first single, Coming Over this year.

As for his personal life, Patrick remains a single man. Although he had a high-profile romance with Denise Richards and a fling with Lisa Rinna, Patrick likes to keep his personal life private. Perhaps he learned a thing or two early on about public relationships.

It’s been nearly a decade since the talented Patrick Muldoon appeared on Days of our Lives as Austin Reed. Patrick still considers the soap opera home, so maybe a return to Salem could happen in the future.

