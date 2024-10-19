Kelly Monaco calls fans ‘the best’ and ‘most loyal’ as her end on General Hospital looms

General Hospital viewers were shocked to learn Kelly Monaco (Sam) had been fired.

As the storyline for Sam’s death plays out, her fan base is making noise and being heard.

There is plenty of chatter about the writers using Sam’s death to prop up the return of Lulu (Alexa Havins).

The transplant will begin next week on General Hospital, and everyone sees the writing on the wall.

Kelly’s fans want her and Sam back on screen, and they have an idea for how the writers can right their wrongs.

After all, no one really dies in Port Charles, do they?

Kelly Monaco reacts to ‘trailer’ made to bring her back to General Hospital

On X (formerly Twitter), an account dedicated to bringing Kelly Monaco back to General Hospital, put together a trailer or promo, if you will.

🐦‍🔥WHAT IF… THE PHOENIX ON WHEELS WAS BACK🐦‍🔥



That's right, our truck is back at Prospect Studios and ABC/Disney. Here is what we have playing on an 8-hour loop! As always, we added sound just for you!



Due to Sam’s death already having been filmed, we expanded the “What… pic.twitter.com/4Oxvg0GBbD — I STAND WITH KELLY (@IStandWithKelly) October 18, 2024

It was put together to show how Kelly and Sam could be brought back and why it would be an excellent idea to pursue this option instead of the one they already chose.

And Kelly noticed and responded to the share, writing, “Thank you, y’all are the best, most loyal people ever!!!! It doesn’t go unnoticed… at least by me… BRAVO”

When will Kelly Monaco’s final scenes air?

Kelly Monaco wrapped her final scenes last month, as she closed the door to her dressing room after two decades as Sam McCall on General Hospital.

The idea that General Hospital fired Kelly after years of dedication and incredible storylines was shocking. She garnered legions of fans throughout her time on the show and was part of supercouple pairings.

Her final scenes will be coming up, just in time for November sweeps. General Hospital spoilers teased that at the end of next week, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) worries about Sam as the transplant surgery gets underway.

We suspect Sam’s death will occur the week of October 28, leading into an emotional November sweeps month that will affect several people in Port Charles.

Unfortunately, General Hospital didn’t give Kelly or Sam a fitting send-off. It seems as if the storyline was hastily rewritten and thrown together to end the characters’ time on the ABC soap.

Kelly called her firing “retaliation” and promised to speak out about it. We hope for more insight into what happened behind the scenes.

Be sure to tune in during the coming days as Kelly Monaco’s time on the hit ABC soap ends.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.