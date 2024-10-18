General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu’s transplant, Holly’s secret, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that more surprises are on the way.

November sweeps are on the horizon, and viewers will experience a rollercoaster of emotions over the next several weeks.

The end of Kelly Monaco’s 20-year run as Sam McCall is upon us, as her impending death looms.

The hospital is filled with familiar faces as Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) transplant day arrives.

So much is happening in Port Charles; the lead-in to sweeps will be a don’t-miss week.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Lulu’s life-saving transplant

Next week, Lulu will get part of Sam’s liver in a life-saving transplant.

Family members will gather at the hospital as they wait for word on how things went.

However, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be worried by the end of the week. She wants answers, but something tells us the ones she gets won’t be good.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is surprised when her brother Steven (Scott Reeves) pops up in Port Charles. It will be nice for the siblings to reconnect, but it won’t last as Scott’s time on General Hospital is short.

Expect the end of the week to be emotional as the beginning of the end of Sam’s time in Port Charles kicks off.

Holly owes an explanation

After Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells Robert (Tristan Rogers) about Holly’s (Emma Samms) claims, she shows up to see him.

What will Holly say for herself when she comes face to face with Robert?

And when Anna (Finola Hughes) finds out, she will have a turn at the woman she’s known for decades.

This storyline has viewers up in arms, and we can’t blame them. It came out of the blue, and Sasha was quiet for too long, which could affect her relationships with people like Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

And speaking of Maxie, she confides in Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) about something big. We suspect it is about Sasha and Cody (Josh Kelly) being cousins.

More Port Charles tidbits

While those will be the front-burner storylines heading into sweeps, a few other things are still happening in Port Charles.

Carly (Laura Wright) will need Brennan (Charles Mesure) again. She tries to get Jason (Steve Burton) on board, but getting Stone Cold to budge on anything is difficult.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is worried about Portia (Brook Kerr), and he does his best to keep his promise to protect her.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.