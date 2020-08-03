Is Sally leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Courtney Hope speaks out

Sally (Courtney Hope) has been a fun character on The Bold and the Beautiful since her inception in 2017. Her pairing with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has been a hit, and Wally fans have hoped the two would reconnect once again.

Unfortunately, it looks like Sally and Wyatt are a done deal for now. After what she believed was a sure-fire plan to get him back, things have gotten progressively worse. On today’s show, Wyatt asked Sally to leave town after calling her out for her actions, which included kidnapped his beloved Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Courtney Hope addresses her The Bold and the Beautiful exit

After today’s The Bold and the Beautiful aired, Courtney Hope took to Instagram to confirm her exit from the show. She didn’t reveal when her official exit is, but based on what Wyatt said to her, it is likely soon.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

She debuted on the CBS soap in 2017, and after three years, the role of Sally Spectra has been put to bed. Courtney wrote, in part, “An abrupt ending to a monumental journey. The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end.”

There was some speculation when it was revealed that Sally was ill that she would be leaving the show. Fans thought she may be killed off, but instead, the story was written into a desperate ploy to keep Wyatt from Flo. The Bold and the Beautiful fans watched as the entire character changed and her devious plan to pretend she was dying was put into motion.

Now that the truth about Sally is out, there isn’t anywhere for her to go. This week, Katie (Heather Tom) will be informed of the gross lie. Without any support in Los Angeles, it is likely that Sally will slip away quietly.

What is next for Courtney Hope?

At this point, there has been no other announcement about new projects. Courtney Hope did mention that she is excited about the future, so perhaps there are things on the horizon.

Read More John Callahan dead: All My Children actor suffers stroke at 66

Currently, she is involved with Chad Duell. He plays Michael Corinthos on General Hospital, so she may be able to get in over there. Another soap would be a fun place to see Courtney Hope, especially one that could offer stellar material.

For now, though, it is goodbye to both Courtney Hope and Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful. It looks like they are leaving the door open for a return, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.