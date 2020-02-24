Is Robert Scott Wilson leaving the role of Ben on Days of our Lives?

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Soap opera fans are in a frenzy over the possibility Robert Scott Wilson is leaving the role of Ben Weston on Days of our Lives. The latest spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease Ben’s days are numbered now that he is headed back to prison.

Life on the run was short-lived for Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben. Even though Ciara managed to give him another shot at freedom by hitting Rafe (Galen Gering) on the head, Ben couldn’t let Ciara go to prison for him. Ben turned himself in to the police to save his lady love.

Will Ben Weston die on Days of our Lives?

Now that Ben is returning to prison, it means his execution date is looming. Spoilers for the NBC show reveal Ben says a heartfelt good-bye his father Clyde (James Read) on the day of his execution.

The question of who killed Jordan (Chrishell Stause) remains unanswered. It wasn’t Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) like Ciara initially thought. There is speculation it is David’s father, but his identity has not been revealed yet.

As Ciara vows to save Ben, his execution begins. Soap opera fans know that just because an execution starts, doesn’t mean it ends in death.

Remember when Sami (Alison Sweeney) was on death row for allegedly killing her fiancé Franco (Victor Alfieri)? The execution was in full swing until Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) burst in and confessed to framing Sami.

Is Robert Scott Wilson leaving Days?

Ben’s current storyline has fans freaked out his portrayer Robert Scott Wilson is leaving Days of our Lives. The NBC show has had several cast members leave, or at least announce their exits in the past few weeks. Therefore, fans are right to be concerned.

Days is in the middle of slashing its cast. Galen Gering, Casey Moss (JJ), Chandler Massey (Will) and Freddie Smith (Sonny) have all finished taping at the daytime drama.

NBC renewed the show, but the show is continuously looking for ways to cut costs. Trimming some of the cast is one way to achieve that goal.

Robert has not expressed any desire to leave the show. If it does end up that character of Ben Weston dies on Days of our Lives, it would likely be for storyline purposes or saving money.

Ciara and Ben are a fan-favorite couple. People view them as the next Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso), a super couple in the making. Not that fan opinion decides who stays or goes, but being a beloved couple in the eyes of viewers doesn’t hurt.

The coming weeks of the NBC soap opera will answer the question if Robert Scott Wilson is leaving the Days of our Lives as Ben Weston. All the behind-the-scenes drama means it could go either way for Ben.

Honestly though, Ciara will probably find evidence to save him at the very last minute. It is the true soap opera way to draw out a story as long as possible.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.