Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Maggie remembers the crash, Ben faces execution, and Stefano offers a deal

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease new deals, memories resurface, and one man’s life could be over.

Multiple fires are brewing in Salem during the upcoming week. Several stories are starting to explode, meaning secrets are going to be exposed and truth bombs will be dropped.

Maggie remembers

Victor (John Aniston) pressures Will (Chandler Massey) to keep details of Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) involvement in the crash quiet. However, his pleas aren’t necessary because Maggie begins to remember the fatal night that Adrienne (Judi Evans) died.

After her visit with Will and resurfaced memories, Maggie confronts Victor, as well as Xander (Paul Telfer), about the events that unfolded the night baby Mickey was born. The two men give her some sort of version of the truth. By the end of the week, Maggie confesses to Sonny (Freddie Smith) and issues an apology to Justin (Wally Kurth).

Could it be that Maggie finally learns the truth about Adrienne’s death? Was she the one driving the car, or was it her daughter Summer (Marie Wilson)? There is a good chance Maggie wasn’t the one driving, and that is what she remembers. Perhaps Victor and Xander got it wrong all along.

Ben faces execution

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is escorted back to prison while Ciara (Victoria Konefal) works to clear his name. Once he is behind bars, Ben’s execution date is moved up. As he prepares to be executed, Ben shares a heartfelt good-bye with Clyde (James Read).

Ciara will not stop until she clears Ben’s name. Rafe (Galen Gering) confronts Evan (Brock Kelly) about his deceit. Will the detective find out information about his nanny that could lead to saving Ben’s life?

Maybe he does, but one thing is for sure, Ciara finds a critical piece of information regarding who killed Jordan (Chrishell Stause). The question is, can Ciara find the killer before Ben’s time runs out? All signs point to the climax of the story happening soon.

Stefano wants to make a deal

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) offers Justin (Wally Kurth) a deal to get Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) back. Justin is unaware that “Steve” is Stefano, so when he offers Kayla in exchange for Marlena (Deidre Hall), alarm bells go off for Justin.

The Phoenix needs to be careful though because people are onto his new face. Plus, Stefano has it out with Gabi (Camila Banus) this week, so his temper and anger are out in full force.

It is not all drama in Salem. Eli (Lamon Archey) reunites with Lani (Sal Stowers) after a little coaxing from his mom Valerie (Vanessa Williams) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

February sweeps are coming to an end, which means not a moment of the NBC daytime drama should be missed. Be sure to tune in daily to know exactly what is going on.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.