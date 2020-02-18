Days of our Lives spoilers: Ciara takes drastic measures to save Ben

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama tease Ciara (Victoria Konefal) will take drastic measures to save her boyfriend Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

The walls are closing in on Ben and Ciara, especially after Chad (Billy Flynn) discovered they were hiding out at the DiMera gatehouse. Chad let them stay the night since it was Valentine’s Day. However, time is running out for Ciara and Ben.

Ciara goes to great lengths for Ben

The lovebirds spend one last night together. Along with an evening full of romance, Ciara fills Ben in on her theory regarding who killed Jordan (Chrishell Stause). Ciara is convinced the real murderer is David’s father.

Fans have speculated that nanny Evan (Brock Kelly) is David’s father and is in Salem to take his son back from Rafe (Galen Gering). After all, Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) new flame did recently tear up Rafe’s petition to adopt little David. Could he be the real killer?

Life on the run ends abruptly for Ciara and Ben. Chad made it clear he was calling the cops first thing in the morning, and he was true to his word. They are shocked to find Rafe at their door. The detective is not sympathetic to Ciara’s pleas that her man is innocent.

A moment of desperation causes Ciara to hit Rafe over the head in an attempt to buy Ben some more time. Sadly, her plan does not work well, and by the end of the day, Ben will be back behind bars.

What will happen to Ciara?

Ciara will have to face the consequences of her actions for not only hiding Ben but also hitting Rafe. She knew the risk when she helped protect Ben. Since her mom, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) has been turned into Princess Gina, Ciara can’t count on her for help.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) hasn’t even talked to his sister since he returned to town. He has been so focused on saving their mother. Will Shawn be the one to help Ciara out of her latest jam?

Elsewhere in Salem

Viewers watched as all of Gabi’s (Camila Banus) lies came back to bite her. Lani (Sal Stowers) finally grew a backbone and busted her nemesis. In the middle of Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi’s wedding, the truth about Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker came out. Gabi grabbed her phone and started making Julie’s heart race.

Teasers for the NBC soap opera show Julie, along with the rest of the family, learning about the death of Bill Horton (Edward Mallory). So, it appears, Gabi is stopped. However, that doesn’t mean Julie is out of the woods. There could be severe physical damage from Gabi’s evilness.

February sweeps are heating up on the daytime drama, and fans will not want to miss any of the jaw-dropping moments. Make sure to tune in daily to keep up with what is going on in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.