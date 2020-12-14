General Hospital spoilers: Will Morgan return to Port Charles?

General Hospital has been known to pull a fast one and bring a character back from the dead a time or two.

Sometimes there was a body and sometimes there wasn’t.

With all of the Morgan references lately, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to believe that his return is upcoming.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

After all, Bryan Craig has revealed that he is ready to return to work.

Morgan Corinthos references in abundance

Following the explosion at The Floating Rib, Morgan’s name has been tossed around a time or two.

He “died” after a bomb exploded that was meant for Sonny (Maurice Benard). There was never a body found, but the profound effect the loss had on the family is one many viewers will never forget.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) called things off with Jason (Steve Burton), ending the JaSam relationship. One of her main points was the fear she had that either Danny (Porter Fasulo) or Scout would end up in a situation like Morgan.

In fact, she has been mulling that over since she spent a few minutes believing that both Jason and Danny may have been in The Floating Rib.

There have been several mentions of Morgan in various conversations, including one Joss (Eden McCoy) had Cam (William Lipton) while they were discussing Taggert (Real Andrews) and the possibility he was alive.

Who is Morgan Corinthos?

The only biological child of Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny, Morgan was named after Jason. He inherited bipolar disorder from his father, something he worked hard on to make sure his portrayal was authentic.

At one point, it was thought he may have fathered Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola). He had an on-going relationship with Ava (Maura West, which also factored into his death. She had been giving him placebos instead of his prescription and he was in the throes of a manic episode.

It has been three years since Morgan has been in Port Charles, though Bryan Craig did return as a ghost for a stint.

Now would be the perfect time to add him back into the canvas. So much has happened, including the death of Kiki (Hayley Erin), Michael’s (Chad Duell) son being born, Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) injuries, Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) return, and so much more.

With the increased chatter around Port Charles, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Morgan return for February sweeps.

Will viewers see another familiar face pop back up, or is Morgan dead forever?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.