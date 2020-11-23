General Hospital spoilers: Port Charles is rocked by explosion

General Hospital spoilers reveal that it should be a tough week for the residents of Port Charles.

With an explosion at the Floating Rib — and many residents inside — the reality of the lives lost sets in.

Who will die on General Hospital?

The question surrounding who will die on General Hospital has been on viewers’ minds since Friday’s cliffhanger.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Inside the Floating Rib were several Port Charles residents, including Lulu (Emme Rylan), Dustin (Mark Lawson), Jason (Steve Burton), Danny (Porter Fasullo), Dev (Ashton Arbab), Cameron (William Lipton), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), and Franco (Roger Howarth).

In the preview video, you can hear someone asking, “Who died tonight?” That was the final moment in the short General Hospital preview, confirming what many have suspected since Friday.

Lulu will likely meet her demise, but it wouldn’t be shocking if another character, like Dev, died.

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) family would be hit with a crisis.

Obviously, Lulu perishing would be a hit. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) still loves his ex-wife and was on his way to speak to her at the Floating Rib when he came upon the explosion.

Also, spoilers revealed that Carly (Laura Wright) would help Brando (Johnny Wactor) this week. Could it be because Dev died?

Jason was also in the explosion with his son, Danny. He is an important person to both Carly and Sonny, but the chances he perishes are slim to none.

Key players this week on General Hospital

As the town learns about the explosion, several Port Charles residents rush to the scene and the hospital.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is seen saying, “Nothing in life is certain.” She and Lulu have been best friends for years. Despite their feuds and breaks, they shared a special bond.

After losing Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and her sister, saying goodbye to Lulu will be difficult.

Another scene shows Laura (Genie Francis) screaming while Mac (John J. York) holds her back. She left Lulu inside the Floating Rib while she left to find Sonny.

It will be a difficult week for the people of Port Charles. While it is almost certain Lulu is one of the characters who will die, she may not be the only one.

There will be injuries and other consequences for what happened at the Floating Rib. Julian (William deVry) detonated the bomb, and his grandson was inside. He is exiting the show as well. Will the explosion work into that?

To find out who dies on General Hospital, be sure to tune in every day!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.