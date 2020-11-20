General Hospital spoilers for next week: A family in crisis, injuries, and a encore presentation

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal more of the fallout from the explosive week of revelations.

It is a shortened week, with no new episode on Thanksgiving and no episode at all on Black Friday, leaving GH to pack in all of the action in just three days.

As things in Port Charles unravel, several lives still hang in the balance.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Corinthos family in crisis

Things for the Corinthos family couldn’t be more complicated. Carly (Laura Wright) knows that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was presumably Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter because of the necklace.

She and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) have vowed to keep it a secret, but how long will that last?

By the end of the week, Carly will find herself helping Brando (Johnny Wactor). What could he need from her as he is supposed to be working for Cyrus (Jeff Kober) in an undercover mission for Sonny (Maurice Benard)?

The week will open up with something devastating happening. With so many options available, there’s no telling who will lose their life or if something major shifts the trajectory of General Hospital.

Bad news all around

Cameron (William Lipton) will find himself injured. General Hospital spoilers allude to the fact that Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) will lean on her father-in-law, Scotty (Kin Shriner), during a crisis.

Is it because of what happens to Cam, or will it be what Terry (Cassandra James) finds on the tests she runs on Franco (Roger Howarth)?

Julian (William deVry) is going to be between and rock and a hard place. He has angered Cyrus, and when Sonny finds out he spilled the beans on Taggert (Real Andrews), he may very well be a dead man walking.

It was confirmed that Julian would be leaving Port Charles as William deVry is done at General Hospital, but will he disappear to save his life, or will he be killed?

Lulu (Emme Rylan) is out at General Hospital, and it looks like her exit is upon us. Will she die in place of Jason (Steve Burton)?

Encore presentation

There are just three new episodes next week, but four episodes in total will air.

On Thanksgiving, an encore presentation of the General Hospital version of A Christmas Carol will air. It originally aired last year and was talked about a lot based on the actors chosen to play the roles.

A flashback to last December will be a nice break for those who need it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

With just three new episodes, be sure to tune in daily to see how everything plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.