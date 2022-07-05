General Hospital spoilers: Valentin threats Victor, Joss pushes Spencer, and Sasha freaks out

Sasha freezes at the mention of a baby on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama is at an all-time high even though it’s a shortened week.

The viewing schedule has been a little messed up due to the January 6 hearings, but the good news is that there won’t be any interruptions this week.

Everyone in Port Charles is on edge, and it’s only a matter of time before things explode.

Valentin issues Victor a warning

Don’t think Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) forgot that his father drugged him and then dumped him because he didn’t. The two Cassasine men will meet at an outdoor venue, and Valentin puts his dad on notice.

“I will cut your throat” is the threat issued, but to what end? Valentin knows more than he’s letting on, especially when talking to Anna (Finola Hughes). He was the man with Jennifer Smith, but neither Anan nor Felicia (Kristina Wagner) know that.

Teen scene confrontation

Joss (Eden McCoy) is her mother’s daughter. She takes it upon herself to push Spencer (Alexander Chavez) into the Metro Court’s pool as Esme (Avery Pohl) watches in horror.

Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial is coming up, and her friends and family must work harder to ensure she beats the bogus charges. Joss and Cam (William Lipton) both know she is innocent. Spencer is working hard to get proof Esme framed her, but will he be the one to save her? The knight in shining armor title may not go to him.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is still getting help, and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) visits her. She is triggered by something as she pushes the puzzle she’s been working on off the table and looks angry with the doctor.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is struggling right now. She just learned that Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are having a baby, and the death of Liam has resurfaced. With the Heart & Home interview, she popped something to help her get through, but General Hospital spoilers teased it would be a mess.

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) is seen crying by herself while she soaks her feet in the Metro Court pool. She made a bad decision, and now she may have lost everything she worked for because she wanted to help Michael and Drew (Cameron Mathison) stick it to Valentin.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.